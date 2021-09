PEORIA, Ill. -- The Chiefs got out to an early lead on a solo home run by Jhon Torres with two outs in the first. But the Cubs struck back in the next frame. Ryan Reynolds had been on the injured list for almost a month, and he drove in a run in his return to the plate. An RBI groundout in the second inning scored Yonathan Perlaza from third and evened the game up at one. Peoria responded with two more in the home half of the inning on back-to-back RBIs from Tyler Reichenborn and Matt Chamberlain and make it 3-1.