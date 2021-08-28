Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best wireless keyboards in 2021: Getting the perfect typing experience

By Christian de Looper
BGR.com
BGR.com
 7 days ago
Wireless keyboards are a whole lot better than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs.

Of course, there are a number of things to consider before buying a wireless keyboard. For example, you’ll want to consider how the keyboard wirelessly connects to your devices. Some simply use Bluetooth, which is more convenient, but not quite as stable. Others use a 2.4GHz connection, which requires a dongle and doesn’t really work with things like tablets, but reduces latency.

You’ll also want to think about how your keyboard is powered. Some wireless keyboards still require the use of either AA or AAA batteries. Most charge through either a MicroUSB or USB-C port . Battery life on a keyboard is usually pretty long — most keyboards last a few weeks of use in between charges. Keyboards powered by AA or AAA batteries usually last even longer than charged keyboard, though of course, you’ll need to buy batteries.

You’ll want to consider extra features. Apple makes keyboard with features like Touch ID. Some keyboards come with a numeric keypad, which might be needed depending on your profession. And last but not least, you’ll want to consider price.

Without further ado, here are the best wireless keyboards in 2021.

Best wireless keyboard overall: Logitech K380

Pros: Compact design, multi-device connectivity, long battery life, inexpensive

Cons: A bit cramped, not rechargeable

The Logitech K380 is now a classic. The keyboard has been a go-to for years now, and there’s good reason for that. It’s compact, works with up to three devices at a time, and has seamless switching tools to move between those devices.

The ability to connect to multiple devices is one of the main selling points for this keyboard. It’s a feature that’s becoming more common, but can really come in handy for those who want to use their keyboard with a computer or two, a tablet, and even a phone. Of course, because it’s so widely compatible it connects through Bluetooth.

The keyboard is also very compact. You won’t get a numeric keypad, but most don’t need that anyway — and the trade-off of taking up less space on the desk may well be worth it. The device also has a massive two-year battery life. And, it has easy-use keys to switch between your three devices.

So what are the downsides? Well, the trade-off for that massive battery life is the fact that you’ll have to deal with using AAA batteries. Apart from that, the keys may feel slightly cramped for some. But that shouldn’t be a huge deal for most users, especially considering the low price.


Logitech K380 Bluetooth Keyboard

Price: $29.99
You Save: $10.00 (25%)
Best wireless gaming keyboard: Logitech G915

Pros: Excellent build-quality, great design, customizable keys

Cons: Very expensive

If you’re a gamer, you need a specialized keyboard — like the Logitech G915. This keyboard offers a gamer-friendly design, a range of features, and an excellent feel.

The first thing to notice is the design. The G915 is black, with RGB back-lighting that you can customize through Logitech’s LightSync system. It’s built with an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy, which helps give it a super strong, yet lightweight, construction.

The keyboard offers some helpful features too. It has a 30-hour battery life, and you’ll get low battery warnings at 15% on the keyboard’s built-in LED. You can fully recharge it in three hours. And, perfect for gamers, it has five dedicated programmable keys that can be used for different commands for each game. The keyboard can connect through both Bluetooth and Logitech’s propriety Lightspeed technology, which should help reduce the latency that Bluetooth sometimes introduces.

So what are the downsides? Well, this keyboard ain’t cheap. And, while the keys do offer a nice, tactile feel, some will take time to get used to them. That said, once you do get used to the key feel, you’ll love what’s on offer by this keyboard.


Logitech G915 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Price: $234.99
You Save: $15.00 (6%)
Best wireless mechanical keyboard: Keychron K2 Wireless

Pros: Retro design, awesome feel, connects to up to three devices, wired mode

Cons: A little tall, can’t see how much battery is left

There are plenty of good reasons that people prefer mechanical keyboards . They offer a beautifully tactile feel that’s completely different from most mainstream keyboards, plus they offer that awesome retro design and many find them faster and easier to type on. Whatever your reason, however, if you’re looking for a great mechanical keyboard that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, the Keychron V2 Wireless is the way to go.

As the name suggests, this is a wireless version of a wired keyboard, and it offers a number of great features. The keyboard can connect to up to three devices with a Bluetooth connection, and allows you to quickly and easily switch between them. And, if you run out of battery, there’s a wired mode through the included USB-C cable. The keyboard has all the buttons you would want to use on Mac, but it’s also compatible with Windows computers.

The battery life on this keyboard sits in at around 72 hours, which isn’t bad, but isn’t amazing. The keyboard is rechargeable, and it offers a compact design that should fit perfectly on any desk.

So what are the downsides to the Keychron V2 Wireless? Well, as mentioned the battery life is only fine, and its hard to see how much battery is left at any given moment. The keyboard is also a little tall, so it can be hard to use without a wrist rest.


Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Price: $94.99
Best wireless keyboard for Mac: Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Pros: Well-designed, Touch ID sensor, good typing experience

Cons: Expensive, only works on Macs with Apple Silicon

If you’re an Apple user and want a keyboard that takes full advantage of your computer, then the Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is the way to go. Note, this keyboard is only compatible with Macs with Apple Silicon.

Perhaps the biggest feature that this keyboard offers over others is the fact that it has a Touch ID sensor built right into it. That means that you can log in to your computer, autofill passwords, pay for items, and more — simply by touching your finger to the sensor. It’s super easy to use, and is much more convenient than having to type in your password all the time.

But the Touch ID sensor isn’t the only thing that the keyboard is good for. The keyboard offers a relatively tactile typing experience, and in classic Apple fashion, is very well-designed. The keyboard should look great on any desk, even though you can only buy it in Silver, unless you buy it with an iMac . You can even buy a version of the keyboard with a number pad, if you want.

There are some downsides to consider. The Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is pretty expensive, and the Touch ID sensor won’t work on a Mac that doesn’t have Apple Silicon. If those things don’t matter to you, then this keyboard is absolutely the way to go.


Apple Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Price: $149.99
Best wireless keyboard and mouse combo: Logitech MK850 Performance

Pros: Not overly expensive, keyboard and mouse together, switching between three devices

Cons: A little bulky

If you’re looking for an all-new setup with a wireless keyboard and a wireless mouse, then the Logitech MK850 combo is the way to go. This combo comes with a great keyboard and a super ergonomic mouse, plus it’s not overly expensive.

Like some of the other options on this list, the keyboard can connect to three different devices, so while it’s not super portable, you can switch between your computer, tablet, and phone. The keyboard is built for a generally ergonomic experience, and while the keys aren’t the most tactile out there, they’re still pretty solid. The keyboard in general offers a comfortable fit.

The mouse is solid too. It offers a 1000 DPI resolution for a generally accurate experience, and it has an ergonomic design. The mouse also has a few extra buttons, and can also switch between three different devices.

So what are the issues with this package? As mentioned, the keys on the keyboard aren’t the best out there, but they’re still not bad. And, the keyboard is pretty bulky, so it won’t work for those that want a portable experience. That said, thanks to the ability to switch between devices and the fact that the bundle isn’t overly expensive, the Logitech MK850 bundle is well worth considering.


Logitech MK850 Performance Keyboard and Mouse Bundle

Price: $79.99
The post Best wireless keyboards in 2021: Getting the perfect typing experience appeared first on BGR .

