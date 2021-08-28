Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix

By Zach Epstein
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Js4jt_0bfqOedV00

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September , so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month . Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in September 2021.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPA7y_0bfqOedV00

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon!

Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Buy Now

Netflix movies September 2021: Everything coming next month

There are a whopping 34 different movies set to be released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list includes a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner , the cult classic Labyrinth , and School of Rock . If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.

A total of 71 different movies will arrive on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decided to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.

Streaming September 1st

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Barbie Big City Big Dreams
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
  • The Blue Lagoon (1980)
  • Chappie
  • Clear and Present Danger
  • Cliffhanger
  • Cold Mountain
  • Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
  • Dear John
  • Do the Right Thing
  • Freedom Writers
  • House Party
  • Green Lantern
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • How to Be a Cowboy NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Interview
  • Labyrinth
  • Letters to Juliet
  • Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
  • Mars Attacks!
  • Marshall
  • Mystery Men
  • The Nutty Professor
  • The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
  • Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Open Season 2
  • Rhyme & Reason
  • School of Rock
  • Tears of the Sun
  • Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Streaming September 3rd

Streaming September 6th

Streaming September 7th

Streaming September 8th

  • JJ+E NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

  • Kate NETFLIX FILM
  • Prey NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
  • Yowamushi Pedal
  • Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Streaming September 13th

Streaming September 15th

Streaming September 16th

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

  • Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

  • Grown Ups

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

  • Je Suis Karl NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 29th

  • Friendzone NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
  • No One Gets Out Alive NETFLIX FILM
  • Sounds Like Love NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming September 30th

  • The Phantom

Streaming Late September

Release date TBD

The post Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 1

BGR.com

BGR.com

238K+
Followers
5K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Billy Milligan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Subscribers#Netflix Originals#Netflix Film#Money Heist#School Of Rock#Crooked House#Party#Netflix Documentary#Netflix Film Streaming#Friendzone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
India
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's a new month, and with the turn of the calendar page comes a slew of new Netflix arrivals. The service has landed dozens of existing favorites, and a few new originals have also recently premiered. Our picks for this week include a trippy Christopher Nolan thriller, a new animated musical from a Broadway icon, and a beachy rom-com that's as fun as it is formulaic. So read on for the best Netflix movies that are new or just newly available to stream.
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's New Mystery Thriller Is Now Its No. 3 Most Popular Show

Netflix's latest whodunnit action thriller is winning over subscribers and possibly proving to be the streamer's newest hit. Hit & Run, an Israeli-American Netflix original that premiered on the platform on Friday, Aug. 6, has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming charts, quickly surpassing other popular titles on the platform.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix's Newest 'Edge-of-Your-Seat' Thriller Shoots up to No. 1 Following Its Debut

Netflix's newest "edge-of-your-seat" thriller has shot up to the number one overall spot on the streaming service. Following its debut, Beckett — a political thriller starring John David Washington — caught fire and soared to being the most-watched content, film or TV series, on all of Netflix. So far, the movie is beating other popular projects, such as new episodes of Outer Banks and The Kissing Booth 3.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

You might never sleep again after watching this creepy horror movie dominating Netflix today

Netflix is the gift that keeps on giving for lovers of horror movies, with the streamer adding yet another title that will scare you half to death to its staggeringly vast pile of content. The newest addition to the library? The Swarm, a French-language feature film with quite a blood-sucking premise. The central character of The Swarm is Virginie, who lives on and runs a farm with her children — 15-year-old Laura, and 7-year-old Gaston. Virginie raises locusts as a high-protein crop. But, as the Netflix synopsis explains, “Life is hard. Money worries and practical problems are piling up, (and) tensions...
MoviesTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on August 23

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Aug. 23 has a little something for everyone. Action fans get the Jason Momoa flick Sweet Girl, which debuts at the top of the list, and John David Washington's Beckett, now at No. 5. Kids have The Loud House Movie and Vivo. For teens and YA fans, there's The Kissing Booth 3. The list also features true crime, a German thriller, a heist movie, a '90s comedy, and a really bad movie, just for kicks.
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

The movie that was a sensation at the Oscars is now on Netflix

In recent years, the films that participated in the category a Best Foreign Film in the delivery of The Oscar Awards They knew how to have great relevance worldwide. Just look at the winners in the 2019 ceremonies, Roma, 2020, Parasite, and 2021, Another round, to understand the scope of these projections. Today, all three tapes can be seen in the catalog of Netflix, thanks to the addition of the film of Thomas Vinterberg to the platform.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Has Another True Crime Hit on Its Hands

Netflix is continuing to cement its place as a go-to source for true crime, and its latest docuseries is proving that fact. Making its way to the streaming library on Wednesday, Aug. 4, Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a new six-part series documenting the rise and fall of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, quickly made its way onto the Netflix streaming charts, pushing other popular titles like Manifest to the wayside.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jason Momoa Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Jason Momoa has the #1 most popular movie on Netflix right now. Action thriller Sweet Girl debuted on the streaming platform this past Friday and it’s immediately shot right to the top of the charts. Though the film was met with mostly negative reviews from critics, that hasn’t stopped from checking out the Netflix original this weekend, likely thanks to the presence of the Aquaman star in the lead.
MoviesIGN

Best Movies on Netflix Right Now (August 2021)

While Netflix is constantly pushing on new original movies and shows all the time, let's not forget that having one of the biggest catalogs of movies is what really put the streaming service on the map in the first place. Even though Netflix is beset on all sides by competition both old (Hulu and Amazon Prime) and new (Disney+ and HBO Max), it's still one of the best places to find great films to watch mainly because it isn't beholden to stream only one production house's library of movies.
TV ShowsComplex

The Best Movies on Amazon Prime (September 2021)

Though Netflix and Hulu certainly give it a run for its money, Amazon Prime is no joke when it comes to the TV shows and movies you love. Amazon knows that few of us stick to just one genre, and that's why their selection of movies and TV shows is so great. The streaming platform is stacked with must-see comedy, drama, and horror films, so there's something for everyone. No matter your preferred genre—rom-com, thriller, sci-fi, action, Oscar-winning films—Amazon Prime has something for you.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Downton Abbey fans thrilled with major news about TV series

Good news for Downton Abbey fans everywhere! The entire six seasons of the smash hit show is now available on Netflix, and they are already making quite the stir! The whole boxset only landed on the streaming platform at the weekend, but is already in the top ten trending shows and films - and we can’t say we’re surprised!
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV & VideosETOnline.com

How to Stream TV for Free on Roku

Here's a fact: You don't need to pay a monthly fee to stream great shows and movies on your TV, thanks to Roku. For the uninitiated, Roku is an easy-to-use, digital streaming platform that features just about every subscription streaming service available, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max and many more. There are also a number of apps filled with television shows and movies you can watch for free. The selection includes classic television (Star Trek, Degrassi) and modern television (CSI, Survivor, Black-ish), plus plenty of great movies, such as The Matrix, Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. You can even catch some free Roku originals, such as The Demi Lovato Show.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

The worst Ryan Reynolds movie ever is soaring up Netflix’s charts

After all this time, the director of Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 flop Green Lantern still regrets how that film turned out. In a new interview, director Martin Campbell says he understands the critics who hated the movie and still hate it. And, matter of fact, he agrees it probably shouldn’t have even been made in the first place. At least, not under his auspices. He even admits that superhero movies “are not my cup of tea.” Which begs the question of the decision-makers for Green Lantern ever looked at him and decided yep, you’re our guy. At any rate, here’s the thing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy