Netflix movies September 2021: The full list of 71 new movies coming to Netflix

We recently ran through the full slate of new content coming to Netflix in September , so you know the month is packed from start to finish. We also showcased all the new Netflix original movies and series coming next month . Needless to say, new seasons of Lucifer and Money Heist are by far the most hotly anticipated Netflix originals premiering in September. Of course, Netflix subscribers also really love to see all the new films set to debut in the month ahead. With that in mind, we’ve decided to highlight every single one of the new movies set to hit Netflix in September 2021.

Netflix movies September 2021: Everything coming next month

There are a whopping 34 different movies set to be released on Netflix on September 1. That’s right… we’re only talking about one day! The list includes a bunch of fan favorites, too. Examples are Blade Runner , the cult classic Labyrinth , and School of Rock . If there’s a number of times you can watch School of Rock that could be called too many times, we have no idea what it is.

A total of 71 different movies will arrive on Netflix over the course of the month in September. And that includes both Netflix original films as well as movies that have been licensed from third-party studios. You’ll find the entire release calendar of new Netflix movies for September 2021 laid out below. We’ve also included links to all the Netflix original movies so that you can set reminders for the ones you want to watch. If you do decided to set a few reminders, rest assured that those titles will be added to your list automatically as soon as they’re released next month.

Streaming September 1st

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

House Party

Green Lantern

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

The Interview

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Streaming September 3rd

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 6th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 7th

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 8th

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪

Streaming September 9th

Streaming September 10th

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

Streaming September 13th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15th

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪

Streaming September 16th

Jaws

Jaws 2

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Streaming September 17th

Streaming September 19th

Dark Skies

Streaming September 20th

Grown Ups

Streaming September 22nd

Streaming September 23rd

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

Streaming September 24th

Streaming September 29th

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸

Streaming September 30th

The Phantom

Streaming Late September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Release date TBD

Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

