U.S. service members killed in explosions outside Kabul airport identified by Department of Defense

 7 days ago

UPDATE AUG. 28 1:24 PM — On Saturday, the Department of Defense announced the names of the thirteen service members who were killed during the explosion outside Kabul’s airport on August 26. The service members were a part of the non-combatant operations in Afghanistan.

Members of the Marine Corps, Navy, and Army are all among the dead.

The service members killed during the mission are:

  • Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.
  • Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.
  • Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.
  • Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.
  • Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.
  • Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee.

Below is the original coverage

KABUL, Afghanistan / CNN — Thirteen US service members and at least 60 Afghans were killed in two explosions outside Kabul’s airport, according to the Pentagon and Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health.

The deadly blasts came as the United States and other Western countries raced to complete a massive evacuation of their citizens and Afghan allies following the Taliban takeover of the country, CNN reports.

President Joe Biden addressed the country from the White House on Thursday afternoon, saying he was outraged and heartbroken over the attacks.

“To those who carried out this attack…we will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down and make you pay,” President Biden said, during his speech.

The blasts happened at one of the entry gates of the airport and appear to be suicide attacks, according to US officials.

More than 60 Afghan people are dead and 140 are wounded, according to an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health.

Eighteen US service members were injured in addition to the 13 dead, said Capt. Bill Urban of US Central Command (Centcom).

“There has been a large explosion at the airport, and there are reports of gunfire,” a security alert from the US Embassy in Kabul said. “US citizens should avoid traveling to the airport and avoid airport gates at this time,” it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sdrxl_0bfqNmf600

Crowds of Afghans have been gathering at the gates trying to gain access to the airport, which has become the only way out of the country since the Taliban took over Kabul.

“We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a6IQ9_0bfqNmf600

ISIS in Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, has claimed that an ISIS militant carried out the suicide attack, but provided no evidence to support the claim.

US officials have said the group was likely behind the attack, and Biden on Thursday announced that he had ordered US military commanders “to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities.”

In previous days, the President had cited the risk of a terror attack among the reasons for getting US troops out of the country by August 31. He had also promised a swift and forceful response to any disruption to the operation.

US officials have been warning over the past week that a threat of a terror attack at the airport was becoming more acute. Earlier on Thursday local time, US diplomats in Kabul warned American citizens to “immediately” leave several gates into the airport, citing security threats.

The risk of potential suicide attacks by ISIS-K had already led the US to establish alternative routes to Kabul airport, earlier on in the evacuation operation.

Biden said he didn’t feel that it had been a mistake to rely on the Taliban to provide security outside the airport.

The President said that while he does not trust the Taliban, it was in the best interests of both the United States and the Taliban to try and prevent an attack from ISIS.

TALIBAN CONDEMNS ATTACK

A Taliban spokesman has released a statement condemning the attack in Kabul and saying that 13 people were killed and 52 were wounded, the Associated Press reported.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said his group “strongly condemns” Thursday’s attack and is paying close attention to security.

The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan’s Islamic State group affiliate, which is separate from and more radical than the Taliban.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

