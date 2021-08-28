Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

You Can Now Use Your .COM Domain As An Ethereum Wallet Thanks To This Integration

By Best Owie
NEWSBTC
 7 days ago

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market. Its popularity has led to a number of integrations to make transactions easier for its users. Even upgrades like ETH 2.0 are working towards this same goal. Ethereum wallets are not hard to get or operate, as long as one understands how cryptocurrencies work. But instead of having to paste your wallet address to receive payment in ETH, what if you could just receive the coins to your website domain?

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domain Names#Domain Name System#Ethereum Name Service#Dns#Ens#Newsbtc Com#Ada#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksPosted by
Ladders

Can buying ethereum make you rich?

Get rich quick questions scare me. Especially in crypto. Anyone who gets rich quick normally loses it all. Why? They haven’t learned the crucial money lessons along the way before the money overflows their bank account. So, they get overconfident and make dumb decisions that result in taking stupid risks.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Altcoin Evolution – Part V: The Closing Recap

Throughout the “Altcoin Evolution” series, we have taken a closer look at the potential gains and pitfalls that will define the path forward for cryptocurrencies not named Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The behemoths of the crypto market have clearly set themselves apart from the rest of the pack, and...
TechnologyNEWSBTC

Seety, Belgian Startup, Launches Bitcoin Payment For Parking Sessions

The adoption of crypto as a payment method for everyday goods and services has risen in recent months. Digital parking startup, Seety, has made it possible to pay for parking tickets with Bitcoin in some Belgian cities. According to a report by DataNews on Thursday, the Belgian startup released this crypto payment feature in Antwerp and Brussels.
Income TaxNEWSBTC

How Axie Infinity Has Become The Second Largest Fee Revenue Generator

Axie Infinity has been on an absolute tear lately. The play-to-earn platform has become the face of a new integration of crypto and gaming that holds unbelievable potential. Axie Infinity has surpassed 1M daily active users, and is generating more revenue than any protocol or platform with the lone exception of Ethereum. Yes, Axie Infinity is yielding more fee revenue than major platforms such as OpenSea, Uniswap, Bitcoin, or the Binance Smart Chain.
SoftwareNEWSBTC

Mux Miner Creates New System for Cryptocurrency Miners

Mux Miner has announced that it is currently working on a project to create Software-Particular Built-in Circuit (ASIC) devices that are powered by unique technology. This technology would allow those new to cryptocurrency mining to work more freely. They will be able to discover this activity thanks to pre-established hash functions.
Computersdevops.com

Enterprise Blockchain Adoption Hinges on DevOps

There is a lot of excitement around blockchain right now, for a good reason. Production use cases continue to emerge across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, air travel, insurance and finance. Gartner predicts that by 2023, organizations using blockchain smart contracts will see a 50% increase in their data quality.
MarketsNEWSBTC

How Dvision Network Will Celebrate Binance Smart Chain Year of Success

One year ago, the crypto market entered a period that saw unprecedented levels of adoption. Its source can be traced to one sector, decentralized finances. The period was called “DeFi Summer” and Ethereum was thought to be its undisputed king. The series of dApps that comprised the Binance Smart Chain...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Bitcoin At $100,000, Ethereum At $5,000 Is Path Of Least Resistance, Says Bloomberg Crypto Analyst

Crypto predictions are on the rise with the recent bull run that saw the price of bitcoin surge past $50,000 again. Now, Market analyst Mike McGlone lays out the path of Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new highs that would see them both at least go up 100% from their current price points. In the most recent release of the Bloomberg Indices Outlook Crypto, McGlone puts bitcoin on course for $100,000 and Ethereum at $5,000.
SoftwareCSS-Tricks

Accessing Your Data With Netlify Functions and React

❥ Sponsored (Written by Tharaka Romesh) Static site generators are popular for their speed, security, and user experience. However, sometimes your application needs data that is not available when the site is built. React is a library for building user interfaces that helps you retrieve and store dynamic data in your client application.
Businesschannele2e.com

OwnBackup Converges Cloud Data Protection, SaaS Security

OwnBackup has acquired Salesforce security software company RevCult. The deal further converges SaaS-focused backup, disaster recovery (BDR), data protection and cybersecurity services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 542 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

A Guide to Creating User Accounts in RHEL/CentOS 7.6

This article will help you to understand the useradd command in Linux/Unix-based systems. As we all are aware that Linux is a multi-user and a multitasking operating system (OS). It has been built with a large number of commands from basic to advance. Here, we are going to see the ‘useradd’ command, it is also called ‘adduser’. In RHEL/CENTOS both (useradd and adduser) commands do the same functions/features, and there is no key difference between them, whereas it may not be true with other distros. The path of the ‘adduser’ is just a symbolic link to the ‘useradd’ command.
StocksNEWSBTC

FLIRT INVEST – Is It Real to Get +90% Monthly?

Not a long time ago, we published an article about Flirt Invest. After that we started getting a lot of messages from our readers asking us to check this company and their 3% daily profit. Today we are going to tell you whether the Flirt Invest is another scam project or a reasonable investment.
Softwarelinuxtoday.com

How to Install Ionic Framework on Debian 11

Ionic Framework is a free and open-source toolkit for building high-performing, high-quality mobile and desktop apps. Ionic comes with integrations for popular frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue, and is one of the more popular frameworks amongst developers today in the mobile applications field. In the following tutorial, you will...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Market Analyst Sees Bitcoin Peaking At $100,000 By Year-End

Bitcoin has been subject to a number of predictions as it nears the fourth quarter of the year. The price of the digital asset is still up at this point, and investors are expecting the run to continue. While it is still not sure when the coin might break its previous all-time high again, experts are expecting the digital asset to 2X or more from this point. Among the analysts that believe bitcoin is destined for $100,000 by end of the year is market analyst Kevin Wadsworth.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Build a website: 10 tips for making your first website

Starting to build a website can seem daunting, as the internet is a competitive marketplace, and many beginners aren't coding-savvy, let alone too aware of HTML or CSS. Fortunately, many of the best website builders available today can help you build a website that's fully-functional, rich and responsive website with little or no prior experience, with easy website builders standing alongside more complex tools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy