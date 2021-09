Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have had more contact than most couples about to get divorced. US Weekly reports that the relationship might still have a chance. An insider says, “Kanye wants to get back with Kim. He sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again, and it seems to be working.” Another source told US, “Kim supports Kanye and was happy to be on stage in a wedding dress. She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance. It was not a vow renewal. Kim has been hesitant to get back together with Kanye because he was all over the place.” Other sources report that Kim was taken aback by Marilyn Manson’s appearance at the Donda event. Manson has been accused of sexual assault.