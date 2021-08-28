H.E.R. to Make Acting Debut in 'Color Purple' Musical Film Adaptation

Odds & Ends: Grammy Winner H.E.R. Set for The Color Purple. Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Oscar and Grammy-winning artists H.E.R. is set to play Squeak in Warner Brothers' upcoming film retelling of The Color Purple, according to Variety. As previously announced, the Blitz Bazawule-helmed film will reunite the Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey, who starred in Spielberg's 1985 movie based on Alice Walker's novel and produced the 2016 Broadway production. The movie, which features a new screenplay by Marcus Gardley, is aiming for release on December 21, 2023. H.E.R. earned an Oscar for Best Original Song for her song “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah and has four Grammy Awards, including a win for the 2020 Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe." This will mark her acting debut. As previously reported, In the Heights movie star Corey Hawkins is eyeing the role of Harpo in The Color Purple.