Marin County, CA

George Russell: Plateauing delta variant virus spike left destructive mark

By Marin Independent Journal
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge in new COVID-19 cases in Marin has leveled off, but it is too early for the county to scale back safety mandates such as masks, the county’s public health officer said. Read more about this topic.

Public HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Data supports that the spread of the Delta Variant may have peaked as reported cases begin to plateau

The number of new daily reported COVID-19 cases has risen less in the last week than any week since June. So, has it peaked and will cases start dropping?. Dr. Susan Casey Bleasdale, the chief quality officer at the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System says it’s a good sign that it’s slowing down and starting to plateau instead of continuing to go up.
Kidswnax.com

Delta Variant, the Unvaccinated and Kids

Health care officials are warning about the spread of the Delta variants of the coronavirus and the age groups impacted. Avera Health Vice President, Dr David Basel says they are seeing some troubling trends with this surge…. Basel says there are breakthrough infections too…. Basel says its important parents pay...
Marin Independent Journal

Marin students upset over COVID ban on outside gatherings

The social and emotional health of students at Redwood High School in Larkspur is suffering because of a COVID-related ban on large outside gatherings, student leaders said this week. A group of students and a school parent spoke in favor of reinstituting outside events such as rallies and dances during...
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

Delta Variant: Deadlier COVID Strain is 60% More Contagious Than Original Virus

According to a computer model built by Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, the Delta variant is about 60% more infectious than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and may circumvent protection from the previous infection around half of the time. Beta and Gamma are less contagious than Delta, although they...
Small BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Vaccination Wars, Loss Of Business Mark Delta Variant's Worsening Impact

The delta variant continues to wreak havoc on restaurants in ways that appear to be growing in both scope and severity. As coronavirus cases have risen sharply in many parts of the country, major employers with downtown offices have pulled back on plans to invite workers back to the office after Labor Day. That has crushed hopes that many small-business owners in urban cores had held that September would provide an infusion of revenue to beat back mounting bills and debt, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Delta surge sparks spike in virus disinformation

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Coronavirus misinformation has spiked online in recent weeks, misinformation experts say, as people who peddle in falsehoods have seized on the surge of cases from the Delta variant to spread new and recycled unsubstantiated narratives.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Most Common Symptoms of the Delta Variant

The Delta variant of the coronavirus is now the predominant strain circulating in the U.S., responsible for up to 94% of current cases. Not only is Delta much more infectious than previous variants, it may be causing symptoms that are different than those previously associated with COVID-19. Researchers are studying this possibility and haven't released official findings, but one crowd-sourced study points up some significant differences. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Delta, MOkrcu.org

Daring To Date During The Delta Variant

Love is in the air. And unfortunately, so is the Delta variant. Even before the pandemic, getting (and staying) in a relationship had its challenges. Now there’s the added task of navigating things like vaccination status, mask mandates, and the social anxiety that comes after a long lockdown. We talk...
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Delta variant pushes Columbia into the red

HUDSON — Columbia County is now considered to be at a high level of community transmission for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday designated Columbia County red, the most severe level of COVID-19 transmission on the CDC’s transmission map. “I think our numbers were a lot...
IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Travel industry thought it had left COVID-19 behind. Then came the Delta variant.

The travel industry, which earlier this year had begun to rebound from the impact of COVID 19, is under renewed pressure because of the Delta variant. Business travel in particular is taking a hit as companies, many of which have slashed corporate travel budgets, postpone out-of-town meetings in favor of virtual ones. New European Union restrictions on unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. are also expected to cut into airline, hotel and other hospitality company profits, while Europeans still cannot travel freely to the U.S.
Lagunitas, CAMarin Independent Journal

Drought: Marin utility seeks to cut water for endangered fish

In an effort to preserve more water as its reservoirs evaporate, the Marin Municipal Water District is requesting emergency state approval to take water away from endangered fish in one of the last coho salmon strongholds in the Bay Area. District officials said the request to reduce dam water releases...
ScienceHealthline

People with Delta Variant Can Transmit Virus 2 Days Before Having Symptoms

According to a new study from the journal Nature, people with the Delta variant can transmit the virus for almost 2 days before experiencing any symptoms. Presymptomatic transmission may account for nearly 75 percent of Delta variant infections. Vaccinated people with rare “breakthrough” infections may also be able to transmit...

