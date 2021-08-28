Louisville woman last $1 million vaccine winner
Mary Mattingly of Louisville found out about her $1 million win when Gov. Andy Beshear called her, while she and her husband were travelling in South Dakota. “I felt so privileged to represent all of us who have stayed home when needed, wore our masks, socially distanced, got tested, and most of all, got the vaccine when it became available,” Mattingly said in a recorded message played at a Friday press conference announcing the winners.www.thetimestribune.com
Comments / 0