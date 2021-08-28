Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s Love Timeline

By Us Weekly Staff
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQsmP_0bfqLcuG00
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

The girl on the train! While Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser’s characters had a dramatic affair on Mad Men, the duo founded a sweet — but also highly secretive — relationship IRL.

After they met on the set of Mad Men in 2011 (Bledel played Beth Dawes, who got involved with Kartheiser’s Pete Campbell), Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the pair’s low-key romance in June 2012.

“They have been dating for a few months,” an insider shared at the time, noting that the “smart and charming” actor was “nothing like” his scheming TV character.

Less than a year later, Us broke the news in March 2013 that Kartheiser had subtly proposed to the

actress.

“I’m a very lucky man. I keep saying ‘girlfriend.’ And then I’m like, ‘I mean, my fiancée!'” Kartheiser told Us at the Mad Men season 6 Hollywood premiere that same month.

While the duo continued to keep many details of their engagement — including notes about their early romance — under wraps, their costars confirmed that they’d always been rooting for them.

“I did know he liked her from a very early point. I was a supporter of that union,” the Minnesota native’s Mad Men costar Jon Hamm told Vulture in April 2014. Show creator Matthew Weiner chimed in: “They’re both very down to earth, with a sense of responsibility and strong family ties.”

Soon after, the couple quietly tied the knot in June 2014. “It was a small and intimate family affair,” a second source told Us of the Ojai, California, nuptials. “They wanted something relaxed and beautiful. Ojai was the perfect place.”

And the secrets didn’t stop there! In fall 2015, Bledel gave birth to a baby boy — a huge announcement that the pair kept private throughout the entire pregnancy. The word finally got out when Bledel’s Gilmore Girls costar Scott Patterson spilled the beans during a May 2016 Glamour interview.

“She’s really blossomed as a woman and now she’s a proud new mother and married and happy,” he told the magazine. “We’re comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son. I’m showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We’re just really enjoying each other’s company.”

From Mad Men to baby, scroll to see a timeline of Bledel and Kartheiser’s relationship:

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Alexis Bledel
Person
Matthew Weiner
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Irl#Vulture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Relationshipstoofab.com

These Co-Stars Secretly Dated While Working Together

"It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it." Some things in Hollywood are better off kept a secret -- and sometimes that includes on-set romances. In order to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi and avoid potential workplace complications, some actors chose to keep their relationships with co-stars on the down-low.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Split From Her Husband Karl Cook

When Kaley Cuoco met Karl Cook in March 2016, the two made an instant connection that would eventually lead to their marriage. According to Us Weekly, Cuoco and Cook, who are both avid equestrians, met at a horse show, and they started dating shortly after. "I couldn't be happier. I...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

George And Amal Clooney Welcoming Baby No. 3 After Renewing Vows?

George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins in 2017. Ever since then, folks have speculated about a potential third Clooney baby. Neither seems all that interested in expanding their family, but then again, George never seemed interested in marriage, either. Here are the latest rumors we’ve heard about the Clooneys adding another member to their family.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Kaley Cuoco And John Ritter's Relationship

Beloved actor John Ritter died of an aortic dissection in 2003 after falling ill on the set of ABC's "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter." Actor Kaley Cuoco and Ritter starred in the ABC series, playing the roles of daughter and father, Bridget and Paul Hennessy, per IMDb. The series "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" ran from 2002 to 2005. According to USA Today, Ritter died on September 11, 2003, a few days before the second season of the popular ABC series began airing.
Trouble Relationshipenstarz.com

Kelly Clarkson 'Knew' Ex-Husband's Ill Intentions Toward Her All Throughout Their 'Awful' Marriage Leading to Messy Divorce [Report]

Kelly Clarkson and her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have been making headlines since they announced their divorce; many things would be considered in their separation like assets, properties, custody, and most especially, money. Recently, an insider reveals the singer knew her former manager's intentions after all. According to a source...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Mayim Bialik Said She'll Quit Acting If This Happens

Mayim Bialik earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience and managed to get cast in more than one of television's most iconic series, so "The Big Bang Theory" star's accomplishments have basically been a combo of Amy Farrah Fowler's career and the dream life of her BFF Penny (Kaley Cuoco). Bialik's breakout role came in the '90s when she starred on the sitcom "Blossom." The titular teen's progressive thinking and quirky style (aren't those flower hats due for a comeback?) made her stand out at the time and cemented Bialik's status as a queen of the small screen.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy