Suzanne Downing: We’ve come to expect so little of the Alaska Democratic Party, but this week they slapped the faces of our fallen heroes

The Alaska Democratic Party is whistling past the graveyard of the 13 Americans who died in Afghanistan, pretending that it’s not their problem or the problem of the president they ushered into office.

The official organ of the Alaska Democratic Party is an e-newsletter that goes out regularly. It’s called “Tall Tales from Juneau.” It’s full of snark and vinegar, always saving its best attack lines for the Republican governor, and now the Republican mayor of Anchorage.

Partisan to the core, Tall Tales is their official propaganda written by their official propagandist, and we have come to expect very little of substance, because it’s generally a divisive and mean-spirited screed.

But this week? The Alaska Democratic Party newsletter was twice its usual toxic self, while making no mention of the horrific collapse of Kabul, and no acknowledgement of the women and children being raped under President Joe Biden’s failed attempt to rush U.S. forces out of Afghanistan before Sept. 11, his arbitrary deadline.

What’s worse, the Alaska Democratic Party newsletter was stone-cold silent on the 13 U.S. servicemen who lost their lives trying to save people from the Taliban. The party pretends that nothing just happened.

Instead, the Alaska Democratic Party harped on about Gov. Dunleavy, Mayor Bronson, and even Lance Roberts, who is an assemblyman running for reelection in Fairbanks, jeering at his faith and his interpretation of Holy Scripture, something about which the Alaska Democratic Party now has an opinion. Who knew?

The Democrats sneered at the Mat-Su residents for having an outbreak of Covid-19, and blamed it on the people’s choices to not wear enough layers over their noses and mouths. (For the Democrats, the only layers enough for the Mat-Su Alaskans are whatever layers it would take to smother them out of existence). No mention was made of Covid running rampant in Juneau, where 78 percent of the population is fully vaccinated against it, and 83 percent of the population over 12 has had at least one shot, yet the city is still is in the red zone.

Must Read Alaska got a cameo in the newsletter, as this conservative publication and the companion MRAK newsletter irks the Democrats to no end on a regular basis. They huffed and puffed over a “balls of steel” MRAK headline about the Mayor Dave Bronson’s hiring of a new chief of staff.

Meanwhile, the official organ of the Alaska Democratic Party makes no mention about the Democrat Biden-Harris Administration leaving hundreds of millions of dollars in weaponry for the Taliban to use against the Afghan people, including over a hundred Blackhawk helicopters, hundreds of Humvees, tanks, U.S. military uniforms, body armor, Howitzers, drones, night vision goggles and the biometric information for every member of the Afghan Army, whose remaining members will be hunted down and executed by the Taliban, while their wives are forced into sexual slavery, their children are raped, and their homes ransacked.

The Alaska Democrats signed off on a newsletter to its membership that ignores that the Biden Administration gave the Taliban a list of names of U.S. citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies, supposedly because the Taliban would ensure safe passage for those individuals, who are now sitting ducks.

Instead, Democrats attacked Alaska Republicans in Juneau for refusing to rush through a bill that was fundamentally flawed – H.B. 3003. They lectured about, of all things, empty chairs.

There are a lot of empty chairs in homes across America today — chairs at the tables, held in reserve for the sons we sent to protect our people from terrorism. Not to mention that it was their own legislative membership of Democrats and turncoat Republicans who could not muster a quorum because they don’t actually have a real majority.

While the worst humanitarian crisis of many generations is taking place under Commander-in-Chief Joe Biden, and while the entire world sees that the emperor has no clothes, Alaska Democratic Party officials are so fixated on petty attacks against Republicans that they forgot to take off their hats and bow their heads for even a moment, to mourn the loss of the Marines, the Army soldiers, and the Navy medic who will never come home.

“Tall Tales” this week was a shameful disgrace to the Alaska Democratic Party. Normally, I wouldn’t waste ink on it here at Must Read Alaska, but with a nation in shock and mourning, with flags lowered and prayers being whispered in homes across America, and with many of us expecting more terrorist attacks to come due to the actions of this weak and feckless president, someone needs to call out the Democrats for losing their moral compass.

The Alaska Democrats can do better, and for the sake of our country, now is surely the time for all Democrats to reassess who they are and what they stand for, and to decide if the Tall Tales Party is still right for them.

Suzanne Downing is publisher of Must Read Alaska.