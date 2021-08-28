Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage on 8/27/2021

By Chad McMahon
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHowdy, folks! The Chadster has once again been forced by the tyrannical Ray Flook to watch and review an episode of AEW Rampage, despite the personal trauma that The Chadster has been put through by Tony Khan and his crusade to harm The Chadster's beloved WWE. Luckily, The Chadster is the most unbiased journalist in all of professional wrestling — except for Ryan Satin — so The Chadster is mature enough to handle this job with complete journalistic integrity.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kenny Omega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Combat#The Lucha Bros#Nba#Javascript#Lucha Brothers#The Young Bucks#Ford#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Breaks Character’ After Brock Lesnar Attack

WWE star John Cena recently headlined WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but it was Brock Lesnar who stole the spotlight by making an epic return to the company. John Cena opens up on the return on Brock Lesnar. Immediately after Reigns defeated Cena, the WWE Universal...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Announce 100 Firings Before Smackdown

WWE fired 100 employees of a Japanese division before Smackdown, Yahoo said, “It turned out that WWE Japan GK (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), which is the Japanese subsidiary of US professional wrestling WWE, was dissolved. The government official bulletin on the 2nd announced the dissolution of the company, and it is said that all employees agreed on the 1st.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan ‘Heartbreaking’ Medical News Leaks

It was revealed on Wednesday that Joe Rogan has tested positive for COVID-19, with the popular podcast host and UFC commentator stating that he was “feeling very weary, had a headache, and just felt just run down.” in a newly uploaded video on social media via Instagram. Joe Rogan is...
WWEComicBook

Watch: Tony Khan Furious With The Elite Following AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman’s First Post-WWE Match Announced

Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) has been announced for his first post-WWE booking. Scherr, who became a free agent from his WWE contract on Tuesday, has been announced to face EC3 on the “Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All” event. EC3’s “Free The Narative II: The...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires ‘Very Sick’ UFC Fighter

Dana White is making some budget cuts in order to free up some spare change. Not that Dana White really needs to, but Dana White feels like it is best to shake out the fighters that just are not up to par as Dana White once expected them to be. The fighter that was recently let go wasn’t just let go with a poor paycheck, but they were also let go with poor health as well. Ben Askren Leaks ‘Troubling’ Joe Rogan Health Claim.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Lana Cryptic Photo Stuns AEW Fans

Lana looks to be teasing us a bit as her 90 day no compete clause is ready to come to an end. Now, what could this mean? Well, this really gives her back the freedom to do just about anything that she wants. Many feel that Lana should be heading to a different wrestling promotion. Lana gave us a little insight into what she may be doing next on her Instagram as she posted up a pretty shocking photo that could mean much more than we think.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Videos: Tony Khan Comes Out After Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

The ending of tonight’s AEW Dynamite saw a massive steel cage lowered around the ring so The Elite could beat up Christian Cage and the Lucha Bros. before their respective title matches at All Out. Omega said he talked with Tony Khan and told the AEW President it’s best not...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Talks Paul Wight Returning To The Ring In AEW, Pat McAfee’s Commentary

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke about the current landscape of AEW, and the amount of trainers the company has. Ross detailed which current trainers and veterans backstage help the younger talent in AEW. “We have Jerry Lynn, Dean Malenko, Christopher Daniels,” Ross said....
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Vince McMahon Taking Control Of WWE NXT, AEW All Out News (Feat. Tony Khan)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fired Diva For Pregnancy?

Mike and Maria Kanellis were among the many released by WWE on April 15th, which was the biggest mass exodus in the company’s history. She certainly remembers how she and her husband were fired from the company and how they were treated. Maria Kanellis recently spoke to Shakiel Mahjouri of...
WWEf4wonline.com

Anna Jay returns to AEW TV on Dynamite

Anna Jay returned to AEW tonight on Dynamite, aiding Tay Conti from a Hardy Family Office attack. Conti had defeated Penelope Ford on tonight’s show, but was attacked after the match by both Ford and The Bunny. The Dark Order’s music then played as Jay came out and chased away both Ford and Bunny.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Evander Holyfield taking heavyweight punches at almost 59 is a disgrace

As World Boxing News lead contributor Dan Rafael first revealed, heavyweight Evander Holyfield is considering an offer from Triller to replace Oscar De La Hoya. After contracting coronavirus and being subsequently hospitalized, De La Hoya had to withdraw from his September 11th comeback with Vitor Belfort. Revealing his battle with...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Superstars Forced To Eat Arena Food After Company Cuts Catering

WWE is in a super cost-cutting mode and that called for a lot of changes backstage. We exclusively reported that backstage production is down to one camera crew and how much trouble that is causing. It turns out catering took a hit as well. Ringside News has learned that WWE...
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Will Not Be Live Next Week

AEW brought a historic show to Chicago this week for Rampage: The First Dance. CM Punk shocked the world when he made his AEW debut, but they didn’t keep it a very good secret. That was all by design, but next week’s Rampage will be a normal show once again.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here with you all again for what should be a monumental episode of AEW RAMPAGE! This week it’s coming to us from my old stomping grounds in Chicago, IL at the UNITED CENTER. Matches include Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, Private Party vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament), and Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0, and a special surprise! On a side note, thank you to everyone who welcomed me to the 411mania family last week. I hosted a panel at this years AWESOME-CON over the weekend. It covered the pandemics’ impact on the entertainment industry as well as wrestling industry. I’ll have the show be available Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm ET on at this link. Do check it out! For now…IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!
WWE411mania.com

Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 8.20.21

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here with you all again for what should be a monumental episode of AEW RAMPAGE! This week it’s coming to us from my old stomping grounds in Chicago, IL at the UNITED CENTER. Matches include Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, Private Party Matt Hardy vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament), and Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0, and a special surprise! On a side note, thank you to everyone who welcomed me to the 411mania family last week. I hosted a panel at this years AWESOME-CON over the weekend. It covered the pandemics’ impact on the entertainment industry as well as wrestling industry. I’ll have the show be available Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm ET on at this link. Do check it out! For now…IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!

Comments / 0

Community Policy