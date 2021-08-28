Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage on 8/27/2021
Howdy, folks! The Chadster has once again been forced by the tyrannical Ray Flook to watch and review an episode of AEW Rampage, despite the personal trauma that The Chadster has been put through by Tony Khan and his crusade to harm The Chadster's beloved WWE. Luckily, The Chadster is the most unbiased journalist in all of professional wrestling — except for Ryan Satin — so The Chadster is mature enough to handle this job with complete journalistic integrity.bleedingcool.com
Comments / 0