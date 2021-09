Just like that, the preseason is over, and the Kansas City Chiefs will now go through the parallel processes of getting the team ready for the Cleveland Browns, while cutting up to 27 players, signing some back to the practice squad — and likely a flurry of other roster moves. They finished on a high note, defeating the Minnesota Vikings with a group of first and second-team players that are hitting on all cylinders. The third and fourth teams gave plenty of reasons to be excited as well, including a thrilling goal line stand.