Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set Release Date Announced

Zynga announced today that they will be launching their popular mobile puzzle title Merge Dragons! in China for the first time. The game has received an ISBN (International Standard Book Number) publishing license from the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) so that they can prep the game for an official launch in China this year. if you follow any of the publishing rights in China when it comes to games coming in from outside of the country, then you know how big a deal that is for them to get the game in the country. We got more info from the announcement for you here.