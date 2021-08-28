Dragon Ball Super 2021 Anniversary Set Release Date Announced

Microsoft has announced that Minecraft Dungeons is launching on Steam on September 22. The game will be available in Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition on Steam. Minecraft Dungeons Standard Edition will come with the base game and it is priced at $19.99 USD (approximately Rs. 1,481). Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition features the base game, all six DLCs, soundtrack of the entire game and DLCs, and hi-res digital artwork for each DLC. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition costs $39.99 USD (approximately Rs. 2,963). The Indian price for Minecraft Dungeons isn’t revealed on Steam yet. The Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass of Minecraft Dungeons will be discontinued digitally from August 31 and they will be available in retail stores until stocks run out.
