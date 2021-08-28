An analyst establishes that YouTube Music cannot be made to run on older Wear OS smartwatches

Google seemed to be all in on the upcoming Wear OS 3, but it threw existing Wear OS users a bone a few weeks ago. Some features that are headed for the next version of the wearable platform will also find their way to existing smartwatches. Fortunately, some app developers aren’t limiting their new features to Wear OS 3 either, and Spotify has announced much-needed offline listening support that’s heading to all Wear OS users. That update is finally making its way to smartwatches, but a few users seem to be unsatisfied with some aspects.