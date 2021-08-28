An analyst establishes that YouTube Music cannot be made to run on older Wear OS smartwatches
YouTube Music is the successor to the discontinued Google Play Music app, and may thus be overlooked by many users - particularly those with wearables - in favor of third-party alternatives. On the other hand, some users might have preferred not to bother with the hassle of moving away from default options, and may thus have been antagonized to find that its new smartwatch-specific version is exclusive to Wear OS 3 devices.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0