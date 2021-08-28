Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

An analyst establishes that YouTube Music cannot be made to run on older Wear OS smartwatches

By Deirdre O'Donnell
notebookcheck.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube Music is the successor to the discontinued Google Play Music app, and may thus be overlooked by many users - particularly those with wearables - in favor of third-party alternatives. On the other hand, some users might have preferred not to bother with the hassle of moving away from default options, and may thus have been antagonized to find that its new smartwatch-specific version is exclusive to Wear OS 3 devices.

www.notebookcheck.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Music#Smartwatches#Android#Wear Os#Mobile Security#Youtube Music#Google Play Music#Api#Google Mobile Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Entertainmentinputmag.com

YouTube Music is a quiet hit as it passes huge subscriber milestone

In the ruthlessly competitive market for music streaming services, one player that doesn’t get talked about much is YouTube. Parent company Google has for years offered a streaming music service, first with Google Play Music, which floundered in obscurity. The company eventually discontinued that service in favor of YouTube Music, and apparently, it’s going quite well.
MusicAndroid Headlines

50 Million People Are Paying For Ad-Free YouTube & Music

Google has just announced that it now has 50 million subscribers for YouTube Premium (and YouTube Music). That’s a pretty sizable chunk of people, and it represents some pretty big growth. Considering the number was 30 million just last year. Google is able to call YouTube Music “the fastest growing...
Cell PhonesArs Technica

YouTube Music comes to Wear OS, but only for the Galaxy Watch 4

After almost a year of not providing a music service to its smartwatch users, Google will once again give its smartwatch OS users access to the company's music service, although that move comes with a lot of caveats. YouTube Music is launching an app for Wear OS. Google killed Google...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Spotify finally gets around to adding download support for Wear OS

This story was originally published . One of the more appealing factors of owning a smartwatch is being able to leave your phone behind and enjoy listening to music via earbuds. Unfortunately, after the death of Google Play Music, the platform lacked a single suitable service that could offer this convenience. However, Spotify is stepping up its game and delivering an app that it should have offered in the first place.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

How to download music from Spotify to your Wear OS smartwatch

Hit the pavement with empty pockets. Wear OS users can finally download Spotify music directly to their devices. With Spotify’s latest app refresh, paid subscribers can now download albums, playlists, and podcasts to their Wear OS smartwatch. All in all, Spotify is finally bringing a much-needed music feature to Wear...
Cell PhonesNeowin

You can now access YouTube Music on your Galaxy Watch4

YouTube Music is now finally available on the Galaxy Watch4 series (via SamMobile). The smartwatch series was recently launched by Samsung at its Unpacked event, earlier this month and features the latest Wear OS 3. The software was made by both Google and Samsung and unifies Google's Wear OS and Samsung's Tizen OS platforms. With both operating systems merged, the Wear OS 3 features a bunch of improvements in performance and features, as well as support for those apps.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

YouTube Music soft launches Wear OS app, exclusively supporting the Galaxy Watch4 series

For a second there, it looked like Google was just about done with Wear OS. That was until the roadmap started unfolding with plans for, among other things, a new YouTube Music app and, later on, the big reveal of new Samsung smartwatches running the platform. Today, the plot has finally culminated with the soft launch of the new YouTube Music for the Galaxy Watch4 series.
Cell PhonesTennessee Tribune

YouTube Music Now Available On Google, Samsung’s New Wear OS Platform

WASHINGTON — American tech giant Google recently released the YouTube Music streaming service on its Wear OS platform. Google released a Wear OS app for YouTube Music, which could seem like welcome news for people who have been waiting for a way to play their music off Google’s streaming service after the company shut down Google Play Music on Wear OS in August 2020.
Googlemspoweruser.com

Fossil announces Gen 6 smartwatches powered by older Wear OS

Fossil today announced its next generation smartwatch lineup. The new Gen 6 smartwatch lineup is powered by the older Wear OS instead of the latest one which Google built along with Samsung. However, Fossil has plans to release Wear OS 3 update to Gen 6 smartwatches in 2022. Highlights of...
Cell Phonesgadgetsandwearables.com

Google launches the much anticipated Wear OS YouTube Music app

Wear OS has now received the much anticipated Google Youtube Music app. The software is compatible with version 3.0 of the operating system so only works on Samsung Galaxy 4 watches for now. To remind, the Apple Watch received the same functionality back in October 2020. But this comes only...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Spotify Wear OS app with offline listening feature is now available

Google seemed to be all in on the upcoming Wear OS 3, but it threw existing Wear OS users a bone a few weeks ago. Some features that are headed for the next version of the wearable platform will also find their way to existing smartwatches. Fortunately, some app developers aren’t limiting their new features to Wear OS 3 either, and Spotify has announced much-needed offline listening support that’s heading to all Wear OS users. That update is finally making its way to smartwatches, but a few users seem to be unsatisfied with some aspects.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Spotify offline playback starts rolling out on Wear OS smartwatches

Ever since the announcement of Wear OS' unification with Samsung back during Google I/O, we've been waiting for all the changes and promises made that would make Wear OS a real competing wearable platform. We're now starting to see these features take effect with Spotify adding offline playback support to Wear OS. The ability to download music for offline listening lets you pair a Bluetooth headset directly to your smartwatch and leave your phone behind.
NFLDigital Trends

The best Wear OS apps for your Google-powered smartwatch

Some of the best smartwatches run Wear OS , and there are loads of apps that add all sorts of handy capabilities. A great Wear OS app does more than just send notifications to your wrist — they entertain, track your fitness and health, help you to stay organized, and can indirectly save your phone’s battery life, as you’re checking your wrist rather than your phone’s display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy