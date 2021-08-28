Life is Strange: True Colors debuts new gameplay footage

During Gamescom: Opening Night Live, another trailer was released for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of us were expecting a final release date for the game, but unfortunately fans will need to wait until Spring 2022. However, more gameplay footage was finally shown for the highly anticipated brick-themed galactic adventure, showcasing moments from the entire Star Wars saga. We got a closer look at some cutscenes as well, reminding us that The Skywalker Saga will feature the charming silliness seen in previous Lego games. The trailer’s opening moment is one of my personal favourite scenes from the films, the fight between Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the menacing Darth Maul.