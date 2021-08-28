Cancel
Video Games

Life is Strange: True Colors debuts new gameplay footage

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Life is Strange: Remastered Collection may have been delayed to 2022, but Life is Strange: True Colors is still on pace to launch on Switch later this year (even though it was delayed and will not make the September 10 release date that other platforms, including Stadia (!), will enjoy). To whet your appetite for the game, you can take in a brand new gameplay trailer that just debuted this week at the Future Games Show at GamesCom 2021. Check it out below, courtesy of GamesRadar.

