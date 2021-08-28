Mariners Minor League Report — August 28
TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers used 7 pitchers as Tacoma defeated Salt Lake 3–1 on Friday night. Starter Asher Wojciechowski (2.0,2,0,0,1,3) allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 3 over 2.0 scoreless innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Moises Gomez (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), RH Nick Duron (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), RH Darrin Gillies (2.0,2,0,0,0,4), RH Penn Murfee (1.0,0,0,0,1,1), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to strikeout 10 batters over 6.0 scoreless innings. Duron earned his 1st career AAA win after tossing a scoreless 4th inning. RH Justin Grimm (1.0,2,1,1,0,1) allowed 1 run on the 9th inning before recording his 4th save of the season. RF Taylor Trammell (2x4, R, BB) and C Brian O’Keefe (2x4) each recorded multi-hit games, while 2B Jantzen Witte (1x5, R) and Dh Jose Godoy (1x3, R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 6 hits.marinersblog.mlblogs.com
