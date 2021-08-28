Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Auto-Sklearn: Scikit-Learn on Steroids

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomate the “boring” stuff. Accelerate your model development lifecycle. A typical machine learning workflow is an iterative cycle of data processing, feature processing, model training, and evaluation. Imagine having to experiment with different combinations of data processing methods, model algorithm, and hyperparameters until we get a satisfactory model performance. This laborious and time-consuming task is commonly performed during hyperparameter optimization.

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steroids#Scikit Learn#Statistics#Cold Start#Grid And Random Search
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Coding & Programmingmathworks.com

Auto-Categorization of Content using Deep Learning

This post is from Anshul Varma, developer at MathWorks, who will talk about a project where MATLAB is used for a real production application: Applying Deep Learning to categorize MATLAB Answers. In the Spring of 2019, I had a serious problem. I had just been given the task of putting...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

September Edition: Probabilistic Programming

We are an incredible species: we are extremely curious about the world around us, love to learn, and often find new ways and tools of doing just that. One such advance in the last couple of decades has been computation. By improving the architecture of compute engines, we have gotten better at simulating complex dynamics, enumerating large numbers of potential outcomes, and performing quick calculations over those vast sets of possibilities. All of these events have propelled our understanding of the world around us. Machine learning (ML), in particular, has equipped us with a highly flexible and powerful set of tools to predict, understand, and reason about the future. While the current state-of-the-art methods excel at the first goal, progress has been slow on the last two. One reason for this is perspective. The world is inherently complex.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Automated Machine Learning Model Testing

Try more than 20 machine learning models with only a few lines of code using LazyPredict. We have all been in this situation that we didn’t know which model is optimum for our ML project and most likely we were trying and evaluating many ML models just to see their behavior in our data. However, this is not a simple task and requires time and effort.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

What is Feature Engineering — Importance, Tools and Techniques for Machine Learning

Feature engineering is the process of selecting, manipulating, and transforming raw data into features that can be used in supervised learning. In order to make machine learning work well on new tasks, it might be necessary to design and train better features. As you may know, a “feature” is any measurable input that can be used in a predictive model — it could be the color of an object or the sound of someone’s voice. Feature engineering, in simple terms, is the act of converting raw observations into desired features using statistical or machine learning approaches.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Connecting Widgets To Visualizations

Using IPyWidgets for Creating Widgets to Control Visualizations. Data Visualization helps in analyzing hidden patterns in data that are not visible to naked human eyes. It can help in understanding the data behavior and data association. There is a wide variety of visualizations that can be used to analyze data like Bar charts, Scatter charts, etc.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Custom Loss Function in TensorFlow

Customise your algorithm by creating the function to be optimised. In our journey into the world of machine learning and deep learning, it will soon become necessary to approach the customisation of models, optimisers, loss functions, layers and other fundamental components of the algorithm as a whole. Tensorflow and Keras have a large number of pre-implemented and optimised loss functions that are easy to call up in the working environment. Nevertheless, it may be necessary to develop personalised and original loss functions to fully satisfy our need for model characterisation.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

My ML Model Fails. Why? Is It the data?

Understand if the model does not perform well because of a bad model selection or because of noise in the training data with a real example. One of the most common problems in Machine Learning when you build and train a model and you check its accuracy is “Is the accuracy the best I can get from the data or could a find a better model?”.
EngineeringNature.com

Deep learning framework for material design space exploration using active transfer learning and data augmentation

Neural network-based generative models have been actively investigated as an inverse design method for finding novel materials in a vast design space. However, the applicability of conventional generative models is limited because they cannot access data outside the range of training sets. Advanced generative models that were devised to overcome the limitation also suffer from the weak predictive power on the unseen domain. In this study, we propose a deep neural network-based forward design approach that enables an efficient search for superior materials far beyond the domain of the initial training set. This approach compensates for the weak predictive power of neural networks on an unseen domain through gradual updates of the neural network with active transfer learning and data augmentation methods. We demonstrate the potential of our framework with a grid composite optimization problem that has an astronomical number of possible design configurations. Results show that our proposed framework can provide excellent designs close to the global optima, even with the addition of a very small dataset corresponding to less than 0.5% of the initial training dataset size.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Beat the Heck Out of XGBoost with LightGBM: Comprehensive Tutorial

So many people are drawn to XGBoost like a moth to a flame. Yes, it has seen some glorious days in prestigious competitions, and it’s still the most widely-used ML library. But, it has been 4 years since XGBoost lost its top spot in terms of performance. In 2017, Microsoft open-sourced LightGBM (Light Gradient Boosting Machine) that gives equally high accuracy with 2–10 times less training speed.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Generating Synthetic Time-Series Data with Random Walks

Rapidly create custom synthetic data to test your forecasting models. Random walks are stochastic processes (random). They consist of many steps in a mathematical space. The most common random walk starts at the value 0, then each step adds or substracts 1 with an equal probability. Random walks can be...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Extract PDF data in Python

Adobe makes it difficult to do this without a subscription — but this should help. PDFs, for some reason, are still used all the time in industry, and they’re really annoying. Especially if you don’t pay for certain subscriptions to help you manage them. This article is for people in that situation, people who need to get text data from PDFs without paying for it.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Git commands for Data Scientists in a Collaborative Workspace

Minimalistic Git survival guide — Explaining the rationale & situation for each Git command. Ah yes, every programmer’s worst nightmare. While there is no perfect answer to this, rather than memorising each Git command by brute-force, I thought sharing a compact list of Git commands and situation of usage on a day-to-day basis could be more instinctive for other fellow Data folks 🙃
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Exploring use cases of machine learning in the geosciences

Predicting stratigraphy from geochemistry, and predicting Cu and Zn from other geochemical analytes in central British Columbia. The dataset I’ll be exploring is the Regional Geochemical Survey Dataset, which is a program that has been conducted in British Columbia, Canada since 1976 to ‘aid exploration and development of mineral resources’ [1]. A geochemical dataset is a chemical dataset, such as chemistry of selected elements that is derived from geologic media like rock or sediment. This dataset consists of ‘stream sediment’, which are sediment samples that are collected from a stream or body of water for geochemical analysis. Stream sediment sampling is considered a good first order approximation for mineral exploration, as catchment lithology (or, in layman's terms, the type of rock in the drainage area) is considered to be the main control on stream sediment geochemistry [2,3] and therefore can indicate a mineral deposit upstream of the sample location. Although I would’ve preferred a dataset of rock geochemistry, I chose to use what was publicly available for this analysis, and I hope you’ll use these findings as inspiration for other use cases on geologic data.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

10 Highly Probable Data Scientist Interview Questions

The popularity of data science attracts a lot of people from a wide range of professions to make a career change with the goal of becoming a data scientist. Despite the high demand for data scientists, it is a highly challenging task to find your first job. Unless you have a solid prior job experience, interviews are where you can show you skills and impress your potential employer.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

8 Must-Know venv Commands For Data Scientists and Engineers

Exploring some of the most useful virtual environment commands for everyday programming with Python. Python applications usually make use of third-party modules and packages that are not included in the standard package library. Additionally, the package under development may require a specific version of another library in order to work properly.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How To Tune HDBSCAN

A Quick Example of How to Tune Density Based Clustering from the Trenches. Clustering is a very hard problem because there is never truly a ‘right’ answer when labels do not exist. This is compounded by techniques with various assumptions in place. If a technique is run incorrectly, violating an...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Building a Face Recognition System Using Scikit Learn in Python

Face recognition is the task of comparing an unknown individual’s face to images in a database of stored records. The mapping could be one–to–one or one–to–many, depending on whether we are running face verification or face identification. In this tutorial, we are interested in building a facial identification system that...
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

Deep Neural Networks Addressing 8 Challenges in Computer Vision

But first, let’s address the question, “What is computer vision?” In simple terms, computer vision trains the computer to visualize the world just like we humans do. Computer vision techniques are developed to enable computers to “see” and draw analysis from digital images or streaming videos. The main goal of computer vision problems is to use the analysis from the digital source data to convert it into something about the world.
Computersdatasciencecentral.com

Feedforward Neural Networks

Deep learning technology has become indispensable in the domain of modern machine interaction, search engines, and mobile applications. It has revolutionized modern technology by mimicking the human brain and enabling machines to possess independent reasoning. Although the concept of deep learning extends to a wide range of industries, the onus falls on software engineers and ML engineers to create actionable real-world implementations around those concepts. This is where the Feedforward Neural Network pitches in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy