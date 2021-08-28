Auto-Sklearn: Scikit-Learn on Steroids

Predicting stratigraphy from geochemistry, and predicting Cu and Zn from other geochemical analytes in central British Columbia. The dataset I’ll be exploring is the Regional Geochemical Survey Dataset, which is a program that has been conducted in British Columbia, Canada since 1976 to ‘aid exploration and development of mineral resources’ [1]. A geochemical dataset is a chemical dataset, such as chemistry of selected elements that is derived from geologic media like rock or sediment. This dataset consists of ‘stream sediment’, which are sediment samples that are collected from a stream or body of water for geochemical analysis. Stream sediment sampling is considered a good first order approximation for mineral exploration, as catchment lithology (or, in layman's terms, the type of rock in the drainage area) is considered to be the main control on stream sediment geochemistry [2,3] and therefore can indicate a mineral deposit upstream of the sample location. Although I would’ve preferred a dataset of rock geochemistry, I chose to use what was publicly available for this analysis, and I hope you’ll use these findings as inspiration for other use cases on geologic data.