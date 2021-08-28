Severe Weather Statement issued for Mille Lacs by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mille Lacs A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MILLE LACS AND SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTIES At 1219 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Foreston, or 23 miles east of St. Cloud, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Milaca around 1225 PM CDT. Princeton around 1230 PM CDT. Bock around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Pease, Oak Park, Glendorado, Ronneby and Princeton Airport. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN