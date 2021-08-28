Struggle to remember Matplotlib and Seaborn parameters? Use this lazy man’s tool.
From the early of my data science journey, I know data visualization is one of the most important skills to master. It’s a powerful tool to communicate my analysis findings to business stakeholders. But, I drag myself whenever trying to come out with one. There was a time I tried to come out with a histogram and a table in the same canvas using Matplotlib, I spent nearly a week finding out how to do it, and many hours adjusting the labels in both axes only then made the plot looks aligned and presentable.towardsdatascience.com
Comments / 0