Drew Barrymore dresses as ‘Never Been Kissed’ character 22 years after movie’s release
Earlier this week, Drew Barrymore took a nostalgic turn and revisited her classic character from the 1999 film “Never Been Kissed.”. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the 46-year-old took to the streets of New York dressed as Josie in a pink ‘80s satin prom dress, matching scrunchie, and white heels. Barrymore flashed a peace sign and a big smile which showed she had fake braces across her teeth similar to the character in the movie.www.audacy.com
