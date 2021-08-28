Where to Watch F1 and NASCAR This Weekend (August 28th, 2021)
After a month-long hiatus, Formula 1 is back for its traditional swing through some of Europe's most famous circuits. That stretch begins at Spa-Francorchamps, where track safety has been the hot button issue of the week after terrifying crashes in both of the past two days have highlighted what has been a years-long trend of escalating concerns about the modern design of the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex. Five W Series drivers crashed after a sudden downpour in yesterday's running, while today's qualifying session saw Lando Norris crash hard on a wet track during the third round of knockout qualifying.www.roadandtrack.com
Comments / 2