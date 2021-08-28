Cancel
Motorsports

Where to Watch F1 and NASCAR This Weekend (August 28th, 2021)

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a month-long hiatus, Formula 1 is back for its traditional swing through some of Europe's most famous circuits. That stretch begins at Spa-Francorchamps, where track safety has been the hot button issue of the week after terrifying crashes in both of the past two days have highlighted what has been a years-long trend of escalating concerns about the modern design of the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex. Five W Series drivers crashed after a sudden downpour in yesterday's running, while today's qualifying session saw Lando Norris crash hard on a wet track during the third round of knockout qualifying.

MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Driver’s Girlfriend Tweets A Disturbing Message

Late Wednesday night, the girlfriend of a NASCAR driver appeared to take to social media with troubling messages. Jordan Fish, the girlfriend of Denny Hamlin, called the driver out for his alleged poor behavior. She did not go into specifics, but made it clear she wanted nothing to do with the father of their children.
Michigan StatePosted by
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 22, 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR results from Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads at the 2-mile oval in Brookyln, MI. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the FireKeepers Casino 400. View Michigan results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule | ARCA Qual (Michigan)...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Daytona TV Schedule: August 2021 (NASCAR Weekend)

NASCAR tv schedule for Daytona International Speedway; Regular season finale. This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Daytona International Speedway. The 2.5-mile oval is set to host the regular season finale and set the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View the Daytona tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Daytona Menu: NASCAR. Entry Lists...
Darlington, SCPosted by
Racing News

Darlington Starting Lineup: September 2021 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR starting positions for the Playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile oval of Darlington Raceway hosts the Playoff opener for the NASCAR Cup Series. View the Darlington starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington: NASCAR Menu. TV Schedule |...
Motorsportstopgear.com

These F1 titles were decided by just one point (or less)

Thanks to Mercedes’ stranglehold on F1, it’s been a long while since the championship was decided at the last race of the season, and even longer since a final race showdown featured drivers from two different teams. That run might come to an end later this year though. Going by...
Brooklyn, MIPosted by
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 21, 2021 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity Series starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. Today, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage in Brooklyn, Michigan. Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View the 2021 Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan/Gateway/Springfield Menu: NASCAR/INDYCAR/ARCA. Entries/Info | TV Schedule...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2021 (Michigan/Gateway)

$27,500 in fines issued; Two NASCAR members suspended. Last weekend, NASCAR raced at two tracks. Michigan International Speedway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. WWT Raceway at Gateway hosted the NASCAR Truck Series. View the NASCAR penalty report below. Ryan Blaney drove to the win in Sunday’s NASCAR...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Ryan Blaney Wins NASCAR Regular Season Finale at Daytona

Today's NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona was the first-ever on-track running for an entirely new pack racing package, one designed to mitigate the horrifying rollover and blowover wrecks we have seen in these races over the past few seasons. A complete lack of practice with the new horsepower and downforce levels made the day's race a total unknown until the green flag dropped, but once it did we saw a Daytona race that differed from the past few in only a few ways: One was that leaders who fell out of a line slipped back even more quickly than usual. The other was that the two inevitable full-field wrecks did not result in a car in the air, a car in the fence, or a car on fire.
Daytona Beach, FLPosted by
Racing News

Daytona Entry Lists: August 2021 (NASCAR Weekend)

It’s the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR races under the lights in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 2.5-mile oval of Daytona International Speedway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View Daytona entry lists below. Daytona Menu: NASCAR. Entry Lists | TV Schedule |...
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Lewis Hamilton Calls Farcical Belgian GP "a Farce," Correctly

Today's Belgian Grand Prix did not happen. Officially, it was called after two laps of running, but in reality it was three hours of waiting for a track to dry punctuated by two reconnaissance runs behind the safety car and zero laps of racing. Naturally, that left many in the racing community fuming. That long list includes seven-time and reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who shared the following on Instagram:
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Myles Rowe Becomes the First Black Driver to Win in USF2000

USF2000 driver Myles Rowe won yesterday's USF2000 race at New Jersey Motorsports Park, making him the first-ever Black driver to win in the series. It also makes him the first winner for the newly-formed Force Indy team, a program run in partnership with Team Penske as part of Roger Penske's Race for Equality & Change program designed to foster diversity and inclusion throughout the IndyCar world.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Finally, a 1994 Chevrolet Lumina Worth Six Figures

Jeff Gordon's NASCAR legend spans three decades, but his biggest successes came with the "Rainbow Warriors," the nickname for his team when he ran an iconic livery designed by Sam Bass. Those colors graced a few of his cars, but his championships came in Monte Carlo-branded cars that lacked the visceral appeal of the early 90s stock cars that became so iconic as the heroes of Days of Thunder. All of that makes this particular stock car a perfect representation of one of NASCAR's true icons, one that can be yours at an auction next weekend.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Rain Cancels F1 at Spa, Max Verstappen Wins on a Technicality

No Formula 1 race was run today, but Max Verstappen won one anyway. Today's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps was marred by the heavy rains that have plagued the track throughout this particularly wet Summer. It meant that racing was always going to be a questionable prospect, and Sergio Perez's crash on the reconnaissance lap before the race confirmed that suspicion long before the race was scheduled to begin. When conditions did not improve, the FIA delayed the start of the event for 25 minutes before a start under the safety car. After an official warm-up lap and an unofficial first lap of the race to test the track conditions, the circuit was declared unsafe and a red flag was thrown.
Motorsportsthefocus.news

F1 fans wonder where is David Coulthard this weekend after absence at Belgian GP

F1 fans tuning into the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend (Sunday, 29 August 2021) might be surprised by the absence of commentator David Coulthard. The 50-year-old former race car driver is a staple of the Channel 4 commentating team, but has been notably absent during the Belgian GP’s coverage this year. Let’s take a look at where David Coulthard is.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Ride Along as Derek Bell Flies Around the Nurburgring in the Legendary Porsche 956

The 1983 Nurburgring 1000-km was one of the most historic events in all of sports car racing. It was the final race to take place on the old version of the Nordschleife, and the race weekend would see a lap record posted that would remain for 35 years. That record lap time was six minutes, 11.17 seconds, set by driver Stefan Bellof in his Porsche 956. Thanks to Duke Video, we have a chance to rewind time and ride onboard the ludicrous Group C racer that day with Bellof's teammate Derek Bell behind the wheel.

