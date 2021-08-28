New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and prediction

The New York Yankees (76-52) visit the Oakland Athletics (70-59) Saturday for the third game of their four-game series at Oakland Coliseum. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Yankees vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

New York won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 15-8 with Gerrit Cole picking up a victory Saturday as the Yankee lineup smacked 4 home runs in the 8-2 win.

Season series: Yankees lead 4-1.

LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. is on the rubber for the Yankees. Cortes is 2-1 with a 2.56 ERA (56 1/3 IP, 16 ER), 1.07 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 9.6 K/9 in seven starts and eight relief appearances.

Last outing: Win, 10-2, with 7 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 2 BB and 7 K Aug. 20 vs. the Minnesota Twins.

Road splits: 1-1 with a 3.23 ERA (30 2/3 IP, 11 ER), 1.21 WHIP and 3.9 K/BB in four starts and three bullpen outings.

Starter splits: 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA (36 2/3 IP, 11 ER), 1.04 WHIP and 4.0 K/BB.

RHP Frankie Montas is Oakland’s projected starter. Montas is 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA (143 IP, 61 ER), 1.24 WHIP, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.1 K/9 in 25 starts.

Last outing: No-decision with 7 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB and 9 K in Oakland’s 2-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants Sunday.

Home splits: 4-6 with a 4.00 ERA (78 2/3 IP, 35 ER), 1.27 WHIP and 4.6 K/9 in 14 starts.

Yankees at Athletics odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:11 p.m. ET.

Money line: Yankees +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Athletics -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Yankees +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Athletics -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Yankees -1.5 (+155) | Athletics +1.5 (-205)

Yankees -1.5 (+155) | Athletics +1.5 (-205) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Yankees 5, Athletics 2

I’m going to roll with the hot hand and “LEAN” for a half unit on the YANKEES (+102). Cortes has been one of the Yankees’ unsung heroes in this recent hot streak as New York has won in six of Cortes’ last seven starts and he’s allowed 2 or fewer earned runs in all six of those Yankees wins.

The A’s have lost eight of their last 10 games and their lineup ranks 20th in wRC+, 23rd in wOBA and 18th in BB/K in the past two weeks whereas the Yankees are in the top 10 in each of those metrics.

Oakland is just 5-6 overall as a home favorite when Montas gets the start with a -21.0% return on investment (ROI) and an average score of 3.6-4.2.

On the other hand, New York has won all three road starts Cortes has made as an underdog with victories against the three current division leaders in the AL.

FANTASY BASEBALL: Serious about winning your league? Sign up for BaseballHQ.com to dominate the competition. Subscribe now!

PASS. The Yankees are 20-25 ATS as road favorites and Oakland is 10-7 ATS as a home underdog. The Athletics also have the stronger overall ATS record and have covered 6 of their last 9 games.

Slight “LEAN” to the UNDER 8.5 (-102) for a tiny wager if at all because I much prefer New York’s money line than the total.

That said, both teams play more to the Under in their location-based situational trends and these teams have a combined 13-19 O/U record when these starters are on the mound. The Under has cashed in Cortes’ last five starts against a team with a winning record.

For more sports betting picks and tips, visit SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.