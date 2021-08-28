Don’t Miss The Biggest Mardi Gras-Style Festival In Florida This Year, Fantasy Fest

While you could always travel a few states over in order to enjoy New Orleans’ Mardi Gras or country-hop for Carnival in Brazil, we have a festival in Key West that is comparable, if not better. Fantasy Fest in Key West is an adults-only, 10-day festival taking place on the very last week in October. One of the biggest festivals in the state, this celebration is filled with tons of fun, from costume contests to parties in the streets and even a giant parade to end all parades. Are you ready to enjoy this Mardi Gras-style Florida festival?

Every year in October, Key West, Florida turns into fun-filled fantasy land for a 10-day festival known as Fantasy Fest.

With a new theme each year, this year’s theme is All A Daze for a Holiday. The theme is integral to the festival as this is where guests really get creative in their costumes and floats.

What began back in 1979 by a small group of Key West locals has since expanded to a 10-day adults-only party that brings people from around the globe to let loose.

Expect a Mardi Gras meets Carnival atmosphere, with costumes, body paint, wild decor, and so much more. Heck, even businesses throughout the city get in on all the action, too!

Just look at the winner of the Reddy Ice-sponsored Fantasy Facade in 2018 - how creative!

There are different events and activities taking place throughout the festival, with the final hurrah of a gigantic parade through the streets. Let’s just say, some of these floats go all out.

Just make sure you start your planning today. As you can imagine, Key West is not that big and can get quite crowded during the festival, so you’ll want to reserve your accommodations soon!

As one of the most inclusive events in Florida, come let loose for a few days, enjoying creativity, self-expression, and good, old-fashioned fun when you visit Key West for Fantasy Fest 2021.

To find out where Key West, Florida is on the map, click here.

Have you ever been to Fantasy Fest in Key West before? Share with us your experience in the comments section! There are some Floridians who make it a point to visit every year without fail!

If you want to find out more about this Mardi Gras-style Florida festival, including an official schedule of events plus an interactive map, check out the website or Facebook Page .

