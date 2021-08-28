Panthers not currently entertaining a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Oh, we’re still doing this?

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, “multiple executives” believe the Houston Texans are coming considerably close to finally trading quarterback Deshaun Watson. And if he is indeed traded away, the Carolina Panthers are believed to be one of the two likely destinations.

With Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline approaching, Florio suggests the time is almost here for Houston to part ways with their disgruntled superstar. Watson, most recently, has been loosely participating in practices as the offense’s fourth-string quarterback and, at times, a safety on the scout team.

Even with Sam Darnold under center, a trade for Watson would still make sense in Carolina’s case, at least from a football perspective. Watson is a proven needle-mover and is amongst the very elite at the game’s most important position. Darnold, obviously, is not.

Despite that report, however, Joseph Person of The Athletic and Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports have both noted on Saturday afternoon that the team is not currently entertaining such a deal. And while a move could be revisited down the road, perhaps when Watson’s off-field issues come to a resolution, they’re committed to giving Darnold a chance with the reins.

A potential move for the soon-to-be 26-year-old does bring potential repercussions. Watson is currently facing accusations of sexual misconduct, with 22 civil cases having been filed against him this offseason.

Chasing down Watson is a risky pursuit for the Panthers, considering his alleged behavior and, on a lesser scale of importance in the grand scheme of things, the capital they’d have to hand over for him. But it seems this chasing, although temporarily delayed, may not be over.