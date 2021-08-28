Kurt Warner: Tua Tagovailoa is the NFL's biggest underdog

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is heading into a very important second season in the NFL. Despite not having played a full season yet, fans and analysts have criticized his play based on nine games; and many have already deemed him a bust.

Former NFL quarterback and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Kurt Warner, recently stated he believes Tagovailoa is the biggest underdog in the 2021 season.

He claims that he probably needed a season to get comfortable in the league and with his new team. He thinks Tagovailoa will have a big year with a good team surrounding him.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Tagovailoa as he prepares for his sophomore season in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.

