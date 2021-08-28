Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Rob Oller | JJ James, 80, brings wisdom and wit to Korn Ferry caddie job

Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHylton “JJ” James does not look a day over 79. But he is. By 125 days. And if, God forbid, the 80-year-old Korn Ferry Tour caddie doesn’t make it to his next April birthday he wants his last breath to be on the golf course. Drop right there, like a...

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
Person
Chase Wright
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Caddying#Wit#The Pga Tour#Korn Ferry Tour#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth NEARLY HITS Brooks Koepka at the Northern Trust!

Brooks Koepka was nearly struck by Jordan Spieth's golf ball on day one of the Northern Trust, the first event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs, according to a Golf Digest report on Thursday. Golf Digest's Alex Myers who was following the action on the fairways as it happened...
CelebritiesMaryland Daily Record

Jordan Spieth Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Jordan Spieth is a very famous American golfer. He is a world-renowned golfer and was even at the top of the world golf ranking for quite some time. As far as his achievements are concerned, he was the winner FedEx Cup in 2015. However, his first win came in the Master’s Tournament, where he could win $1.8 Million. He has also been known for winning the open championship in 2017 with only three shots.
GolfLebanon-Express

Patrick Reed: ‘I’m not going to be able to tell my kids goodbye’

ATLANTA — Patrick Reed could barely breathe. Then he found out just how close he was to dying. Hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia in both lungs, Reed got sobering news from his doctors. To make matters worse, he was all alone. His family was not allowed by his side because of the pandemic.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf Fans React To Brooks Koepka’s Outfit Today

Brooks Koepka donned a Tiger Woods-like outfit at the TOUR Championship on Thursday. Some golf fans loved it. Others hated it. Koepka, 27, rocked a black short-sleeved turtleneck with a white Nike hat on Thursday. Though it wasn’t Woods’ legendary look of a red Nike turtleneck, it was similar. Take...
GolfSports Illustrated

Patrick Cantlay Defends Bryson DeChambeau and Says He Would Give Away PIP Money

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
GolfGolf.com

‘Absolutely criminal’: The FedEx Cup format’s fatal flaw, according to Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay had a lot on his mind on Wednesday, and he let it all out during his pre-tournament press conference at the 2021 Tour Championship. Cantlay, who defeated Bryson DeChambeau in an epic playoff on Sunday to win the BMW Championship and claim the No. 1 position in the FedEx Cup standings, sounded off on who’s to blame for Bryson’s hecklers, social media, and the PGA Tour’s new PIP ranking, all of which you can read about right here.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Spun

Watch: “Shot Of The Year” At The Tour Championship Today

On Thursday morning, 30 of the best golfers in the world flocked to East Lake Country Club in Atlanta, Georgia for the Tour Championship. It’s the final stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs with the winner taking home $15 million. No, that’s not a misprint. The winner will be taking home a massive monetary prize this weekend.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Paige Spiranac Calls Out PGA Tour for Bizarre New Rule About Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau Beef

The rowdier fans out there have long lamented the absence of a professional golf organization that would allow them to chant, jeer, and cheer at the tour pros while they play. While that likely won’t happen any time soon for obvious reasons, the most recent development with the PGA regarding the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau beef might be the last straw. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has outlawed the yelling of the term “Brooksy” during play. The decision came as a result of Koepka’s nickname being used to taunt DeChambeau recently.
GolfGolf.com

Tuesday Finish: 5 surprising golfers bounced from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy