Venice Festival Invites Afghan Directors to Talk About Taliban Takeover

Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

The Venice Film Festival unveiled details on Saturday of a panel discussion involving Afghan filmmakers covering the situation for artists in their country since the Taliban seized control.

Sahraa Karimi, head of national cinema body Afghan Film, whose feature Hava, Maryam, Ayesha screened in Venice’s Horizons sidebar in 2019, and documentary director Sahra Mani ( A Thousand Girls Like Me ), will take part in a panel at 3 p.m. local time at the Palazzo del Casino in Venice on Sept. 4.

Giuliano Battiston, an Italian journalist who has reported on Afghanistan extensively since 2007, will moderate the panel, which will also feature members of the board of the International Coalition for Filmmakers at Risk (ICFR), the artistic directors of the Rotterdam and Amsterdam film festivals and Matthijs Wouter Knol, the executive director of the European Film Academy.

Venice said the panel would focus on the current crisis in Afghanistan and what the Taliban’s conquest of the country means for the Afghan population, in particular for Afghan artists and filmmakers.

The discussion will explore the need to create “humanitarian corridors” to get artists out of the country and call on European governments to provide Afghan escapees with a guarantee of political asylum.

The situation for those trying to escape Afghanistan became even more dire following a pair of suicide bombing attacks outside the Kabul airport on Thursday. The attacks, which killed scores of Afghan citizens and 13 American troops, have made it nearly impossible for civilians to access the airport. The window for airlifts out of Kabul is narrowing, with just three days remaining until the Aug. 31 deadline for the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops.

Venice said it is planning a series of discussions on issues concerning Afghan artists during this year’s festival, which runs Sept. 1 to 11.

