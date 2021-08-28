Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

U.S. Troops Start to Leave Kabul Airport as Drone Strike Kills Two ISIS Militants

By Daniel Politi
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. troops have started withdrawing from Kabul’s airport, marking the beginning of the end of the two-week effort to get foreigners and their local allies out of Afghanistan after the country’s capital fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15. The vast majority of NATO nations have flown their troops out of Afghanistan after more than two decades although the United States said its airlifts would continue until the Tuesday deadline even as the number of American troops at the airport starts to dwindle. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, published a video on Twitter from the airport saying it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” Britain carried out its final evacuation flights on Saturday.

slate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Bristow
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Kabul#U S Troops#Air Strike#Taliban#Nato#Afghans#Pentagon#Islamic#The Islamic State#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy