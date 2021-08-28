U.S. Troops Start to Leave Kabul Airport as Drone Strike Kills Two ISIS Militants

U.S. troops have started withdrawing from Kabul’s airport, marking the beginning of the end of the two-week effort to get foreigners and their local allies out of Afghanistan after the country’s capital fell to the Taliban on Aug. 15. The vast majority of NATO nations have flown their troops out of Afghanistan after more than two decades although the United States said its airlifts would continue until the Tuesday deadline even as the number of American troops at the airport starts to dwindle. Britain’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, published a video on Twitter from the airport saying it was “time to close this phase of the operation now.” Britain carried out its final evacuation flights on Saturday.