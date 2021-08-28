Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ROUNDTABLE: Inside NU’s 2021 football season predictions

By Inside NU Archives
insidenu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Chasen: 7-5 (5-4 B1G) Let me start with the honest truth: I have absolutely no clue how this season is going to pan out for Northwestern. None. This team could realistically win three games. It could also win 11 with a Big Ten Championship appearance and a major bowl win. Literally nothing within those parameters would shock me, so I’m going with a number somewhat towards the middle of that range on the slightly optimistic end. For fun, I’ll preemptively pick surprise losses against Duke and Rutgers and a shock upset at Camp Randall to dash Wisconsin’s unbeaten season hopes. But I really have no clue, and frankly, with the number of new faces that could either rise to the occasion or falter miserably (thinking particularly of Hunter Johnson, the running backs and linebackers here), I don’t think anyone really knows for sure what will happen.

www.insidenu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Season#American Football#Nu#Northwestern#Rutgers#Fbs#Espn#Badgers#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsDaily Northwestern

Football Notebook: Hunter Johnson building rapport with NU offense ahead of season opener

Three weeks before Northwestern’s season opener against Michigan State, coach Pat Fitzgerald announced senior quarterback Hunter Johnson as the team’s starting signal caller over South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski and senior quarterback Andrew Marty. The decision has paid dividends during preseason practice. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian said Johnson has been...
Michigan Stateinsidenu.com

Three matchups to watch against Michigan State

The Spartans may have spoiled the Wildcats’ undefeated season in 2020, but NU’s opportunity for revenge is only a couple of days away. Northwestern is favored by just a field goal, as most prognosticators are still waiting to get a feel for both squads prior to the season’s start. Here are three battles to keep an eye on in one of the Wildcats’ most anticipated games of the year.
NFLinsidenu.com

ROUNDTABLE: Northwestern-Michigan State Predictions

Well, it’s finally here. The 2021 college football season has arrived, with Northwestern taking on Michigan State at 8 p.m. Central Daylight Time at Ryan Field. Like many others, our staff has patiently waited for this day, and now, with just hours before kickoff, they’ve made their predictions for the season opener:
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

Michigan State Spartans outrun Northwestern Wildcats 38-21 in season opener, Game Recap

The Michigan State Spartans kicked off the 2021 season in a Friday night cross-division showdown at Ryan Field against the Northwestern Wildcats. If second year head coach Mel Tucker was looking to make a statement to the Big Ten after a dismal debut season hampered by COVID-19 logistical problems, oh boy did he ever. The Spartans rode Wake Forest transfer Kenneth Walker III roughshod over the Wildcats, as he became the first Spartan since Le’Veon Bell to rush for more than 200 yards in a game (264 total on 23 attempts), and the first Spartan to score four rushing touchdowns since Edwin Baker in 2010.
Indiana Stateinsidenu.com

Hunter Johnson’s long and winding road leads him back to the helm of Northwestern’s offense

Hunter Johnson was the wunderkind. Even growing up in the football-rich state of Indiana, Johnson stood out from everyone else. He could throw passes with both zip and touch at an early age, earning the starting quarterback job on his high school’s varsity football team as a freshman. As a member of an Indiana state finalist 4x400 meter relay team, Johnson also possessed enough speed to keep his game on the field from being one-dimensional. His play at Brownsburg High School — where he set school records with 6,657 passing yards and 69 touchdowns as a four-year starter — garnered him a comparison from his head coach, John Hart, that bears quite a bit of weight in the Hoosier State.
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

Oregon AD, head coach respond to 9 a.m. PT kickoff time vs. Ohio State

Oregon will have a big gap difference in time compared to their Week 2 opponent Ohio State. After Ohio State’s primetime game at Minnesota on Sept. 2, they’ll host Oregon nine days later on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. PT (FOX). Meanwhile, Oregon’s season opener is Sept. 4 vs. visiting Fresno State.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football: NFL rosters prove 2019 Vols underachieved

Looking back on Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure with Tennessee football, if there was ever a time to fire him, it might have been at the end of the 2019 season. Obviously, as he finished that year on a six-game winning streak and secured a top 10 recruiting class, that wasn’t going to happen.
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

How to watch Kentucky's football season opener with Louisiana-Monroe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Stoops has brought stability and success to Kentucky football, where the 2021 season will open Saturday with the Wildcats playing host to Louisiana-Monroe. For Stoops, this is year nine since he took over from Joker Phillips. Alabama’s Nick Saban is the only Southeastern Conference coach...
Michigan Stateinsidenu.com

Three Things to Know About Michigan State

When we last saw the Michigan State Spartans, they were dashing Northwestern’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 29-20 victory over NU that broke the hearts of Wildcat fans near and far. Now in their second year under head coach Mel Tucker, Sparty is trying to build on a 2020 campaign in which they showed some promise with two signature wins but mainly exhibited some growing pains under a new coaching staff. Here are three things you need to know about MSU:
Michigan Stateinsidenu.com

Pound the Talk - Previewing Michigan State

It is once again game week, and Pound the Talk is breaking down Northwestern’s first matchup of the year against Michigan State! Will and Ben talk about the Michigan State QB competition, Hunter Johnson’s past performance against the Spartans and give their predictions for the opener. As always, if you...
insidenu.com

The Complete 2021 Inside NU Big Ten Poll

With the 2021 Big Ten season now under way after yesterday’s game between Illinois and Nebraska, the conference season is officially here. To mark the start of the year, 15 members of our staff completed a conference poll, predicting who they expect to take each divisional title (and who will finish second in both the West and East), the conference championship and the awards for Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year. The results are as follows:
Michigan StatePosted by
The Ann Arbor News

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit: ‘Table is set’ for Michigan football to start season fast

With Michigan’s football team set to kick off the 2021 season today, Kirk Herbstreit believes a fast start for the Wolverines is critical to silencing critics. The ESPN college football analyst was a fan of the Jim Harbaugh hire in December 2014, and has openly defended the Wolverines’ head coach in past years. But like everyone else, he’s mystified at the lack of above-board success in Ann Arbor — no Big Ten championships, no trips to the College Football Playoff, and last year’s 2-4 season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy