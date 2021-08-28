ROUNDTABLE: Inside NU’s 2021 football season predictions

Ben Chasen: 7-5 (5-4 B1G) Let me start with the honest truth: I have absolutely no clue how this season is going to pan out for Northwestern. None. This team could realistically win three games. It could also win 11 with a Big Ten Championship appearance and a major bowl win. Literally nothing within those parameters would shock me, so I’m going with a number somewhat towards the middle of that range on the slightly optimistic end. For fun, I’ll preemptively pick surprise losses against Duke and Rutgers and a shock upset at Camp Randall to dash Wisconsin’s unbeaten season hopes. But I really have no clue, and frankly, with the number of new faces that could either rise to the occasion or falter miserably (thinking particularly of Hunter Johnson, the running backs and linebackers here), I don’t think anyone really knows for sure what will happen.