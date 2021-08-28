VIDEO: Mike Norvell talks about the development of FSU’s identity heading into game week

Florida State football had their last practice of the week this morning. The week of work will come to an end with a mock game in Doak Campbell Stadium tomorrow evening. After Saturday’s practice, Mike Norvell met with the media for a press conference. On game planning for Notre Dame, Norvell said. “For game one, you have to do what you do well. That’s one of the things that’s been nice about having spring ball and a fall camp. We have a much better sense of what and who this team is. We try to put ourselves in the best position with the information we have going into game one.”