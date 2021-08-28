Bay Area organization works to resettle Afghan refugees
As the crisis in Afghanistan intensifies, the Berkeley Human Rights Center is working with translators and other officials to resettle Afghan refugees in the Bay Area.www.audacy.com
As the crisis in Afghanistan intensifies, the Berkeley Human Rights Center is working with translators and other officials to resettle Afghan refugees in the Bay Area.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Comments / 2