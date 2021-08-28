Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broward County, FL

Humane Society Of Broward County To Receive Shelter Pets From Hurricane Ida’s Path

By CBSMiami.com Team
Posted by 
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJDtU_0bfqDVON00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Humane Society of Broward County will be receiving approximately 40 dogs and cats from partner shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida.

The animals departed Slidell, Louisiana on Saturday and are expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Broward County at around 11 p.m.

The shelter hopes to have the animals available for adoption in the next 2–5 days.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only at the Humane Society of Broward County. Click here to visit their site and complete a pre-adoption application or call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.

Comments / 2

CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Society
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Lifestyle
Broward County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#The Animals#Cbsmiami#The Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS Miami

More Shelter Pets Arrive From Louisiana In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Ida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida is doing its part to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. On Saturday, the Humane Society of Broward County welcomed in dozens of dogs and cats from Louisiana shelters. They landed on a flight Saturday afternoon. Last Sunday, CBS4 News reported how they partnered with Greater Good Charities to make sure many animals were safe from the storm’s path. According to the Humane Society, most of the animals they took in after Ida have already been adopted. So, they brought in even more. “We work with shelters in that area and many were without electricity and without running water. So, today a flight arrived with more than 80 animals on it. These were animals that were in the shelter before the storm hit, so they, unfortunately, had to weather the storm in the shelter,” said Cherie Wachter of the Humane Society Of Broward. These dogs and cats will be ready for adoption in the next few days. Some of the other dogs went to Big Dog Ranch Rescue and to the Humane Society in Sarasota.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Launching Online Help Tool For Tenants Facing Eviction

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade residents facing eviction will soon have a new tool to help resolve their dispute with their landlord. The county is launching a courtHELP platform that will give landlords and tenants the opportunity to resolve their eviction online. “As eviction moratoriums end, courts statewide are bracing for a sharp rise in eviction cases,” said Nushin G. Sayfie, Chief Judge of the Miami-Dade Courts in a statement. “We believe that courtHELP will make it easy for landlords and tenants to start communicating and resolving their differences early on – well before the case proceeds to a full court process.” “Launching...
Key Largo, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Man Accused Of Harvesting Undersized Lobster Tails In Key Largo

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami) – A man was arrested after he reportedly harvested undersized lobster off Key Largo. On Thursday, Florida Fish and Wildlife investigators Billy Thompson and Chris Mattson received a tip about a man that was harvesting Lobster without a dive flag near MM 95 Oceanside. They went to the area and found a man snorkeling along the shoreline without a dive flag. When they approached the man in their boat and told him they were state wildlife officers, the man, identified as Yordanky Rosado Casares, got into his kayak and paddled down a canal ignoring orders to stop. Rosado got out of his kayak at a home and ran through several backyards. He was taken into custody a couple of houses down. Rosado was handcuffed and two undersized lobster tails were found in his shorts’ pocket. After a search of the area, seven more undersized wrung tails were found. Rosado faces a number of charges including possession of undersized lobster tails, interference with an FWC officer, and resisting arrest without violence.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
Miami Beach, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Adds 50 Police Officers To Deter Crime, Maintain Order Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach officials are implementing measures ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend to maintain order and deter crime. Those measures include adding 50 additional officers to patrol South Beach. “I know two guys who have been shot dead in the street since I’ve been here and they were very young kids, 24 or 25 years old,” said one tourist. And, that’s just in the last bunch of months, a frightening pattern of violence, and a big reason Miami Beach Police, along with at least a half dozen other agencies, are rolling deep this holiday weekend.  “The number one deterrent...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Touts Successes Of Monoclonal Antibody Treatments During Palm Beach County Visit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis joined monoclonal antibody treatment recipients in Palm Beach County to discuss the therapy. The state of Florida announced that it will exceed more than 45,000 monoclonal antibody treatments administered to patients statewide at the 21 state treatment sites. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been crisscrossing the state touting their effectiveness as a treatment against COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies are man-made proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system which help fight off infections. This specific treatment is for people in the early stages of COVID-19 with mild-to-moderate symptoms. State of Florida monoclonal antibody sites are located locally at: Broward County C.B. Smith Park 900 North Flamingo Road Pembroke Pines, Florida 33028 Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Miami-Dade County Tropical Park 7900 Southwest 40 Street Miami, Florida 33155 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Palm Beach County West Gate Park 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach, Florida 33409 Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

In-Person Hearings & Trials Suspended For 2 Weeks In Miami-Dade Courts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Due to the spread of COVID, in-person trials and hearings at Miami-Dade courts are being suspended for the next two weeks. Everything that was already planned to be dealt with virtually will go on as scheduled. In the last seven days, according to the CDC, 449 people in Florida have been killed by the virus. And since the start of the pandemic, the CDC reports 45,909 people have been killed by COVID-19 in the state.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Data Shows Florida’s Latest COVID Surge The Deadliest Yet

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida is reporting its deadliest peak in daily death rates since the pandemic began, surpassing previous coronavirus surges in the state, according to federal data published Thursday. Data provided by the state to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now reveals that at least eight days in August produced more daily deaths than at the last peak of the pandemic in August 2020. The typical lag times in the reporting of deaths means the true toll of the pandemic can take weeks to come to light. The new data became available on Thursday after the state...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Proud: On The Front Lines Of The Pandemic With Broward Health Dr. Jean Dominique Foureau

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This August, over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, a young man stepped into his dream job at Broward Health as a doctor. Not only was it his dream job, but he is doing it in the same town where he grew up, Pompano Beach. Dr. Jean Dominique Foureau, or “Doctor JD,” is a first-year emergency medicine resident sharing his path and how he plans to pay it forward. CBS4 interviewed Dr. Foreau and here is what he had to say: Q. “Can you describe your upbringing?” A. “My mother was a nurse all her career. I would see...
Bay Harbor Islands, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘This Building Has Had Issues Since Hurricane Irma,’ Details Emerge In Latest Evacuation Of Bay Harbor Islands Building

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Town of Bay Harbor Islands is providing CBS 4 News with more details about the problems at one of the apartment buildings where people were forced to evacuate this week. “This building has had issues since Hurricane Irma, that’s when a lot of residents left,” says Frank Kaltenekker, who was forced to evacuate. The property at 1060 95th St. was deemed unsafe Thursday afternoon. There were more than a dozen violations at that address from this year alone, including failure to properly maintain the exterior and interior units, evidence of a pest infestation and plumbing defects. Folks who had to...
NFLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Looking For ‘Heroes Among Us’

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers are now accepting nominations for their “Heroes Among Us” program for its ninth season. Since its inception in 2013, the program gives the South Florida community the opportunity to honor someone who has served or is currently serving in any branch of the United States military. “Throughout these past eight seasons, the ‘Heroes Among Us’ program has brought us touching and impactful stories that have resonated with our community and our Panther fans,” said Senior Director of the Florida Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. During each Panthers’ home game, an honoree is recognized prior to the singing of the national anthem, celebrated with an in-game video feature sharing their story, and presented with a Panthers jersey. The program has far honored more than 300 military heroes. To nominate a hero, go to FloridaPanthers.com/HeroesAmongUs.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Reopening Of Schools Partly Blamed For Spike In Children With COVID-19′; Gov. DeSantis Continues To Downplay Spread Of Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — As Florida schools opened their doors to students — some maskless — the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased more than tenfold. At a news conference Thursday with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., University of South Florida College of Public Health professor Jason Salemi said an average of six children were hospitalized each day with COVID-19 in early June. But during the last week of August, that increased to an average of 66 children. “The likelihood of a child being hospitalized with COVID-19 is far lower than an adult being hospitalized with COVID-19,” Salemi said. “But we...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Since The Start Of School, Broward Reports 418 COVID Cases Among Students, Miami-Dade 72

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – COVID-19 pediatric cases have been topping last year’s peak numbers and students have just gone back to school. “While I believe I am more prepared for the virus, I can’t speak for him, so I’d rather just be safe,” Karen Meza said. Meza is a new mom to a 4-month-old boy. He’s not old enough to get a lot of shots, let alone the COVID vaccine. “Unfortunately, if I get an invitation to go somewhere, and it’s going to be people I have not been around, people who I don’t know what their behaviors are, unfortunately, I have to decline,”...
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Community Comes Together To Remember Dustin Wakefield, The 21-Year-Old Father Murdered On Ocean Drive

MIAMI CBSMiami) – Tears and praise Tuesday night for the young father who gave his life to save his baby boy on Ocean Drive. “We’ve had a lot of casualties of crime in our neighborhood and we’re a community that’s not only grieving for Dustin’s family but we’re grieving for our community,” said Irene Bigger, who organized a vigil for Dustin Wakefield. Wakefield, a 21-year-old tourist from Colorado, was shot dead a week ago by a crazed gunman who admitted to the killing while high on psychedelic mushrooms. His death is leaving even those with the utmost faith concerned about what they’re seeing...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

‘We Are Always Ready’: South Florida’s Urban Search And Rescue Teams Raced To Help Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – When the monster Category 4 Hurricane Ida began to threaten the Gulf Coast, both of South Florida’s urban search and rescue teams raced to help. They loaded up their gear and made their way near the storm zone, setting up camp in Mississippi, waiting for a call to assist. “I believe that all of us who are involved in this type of work and this type of passion and profession are all serving a calling of some type,” said Maggie Castro with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. This is the core belief of Castro and the other women and men of South...
Miami-dade County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Long Legal Battle Likely As Neither Gov. DeSantis, School Districts Backing Down On Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Public Schools face a decision, reverse the mask mandate or face similar financial sanctions from the state like their neighbors in Broward. CBS4’s Joan Murray spoke to the superintendent Alberto Carvalho. CBS4 got a copy of the letter the superintendent sent along with the school board chair. In it, they say the school district has a compelling interest to control a deadly communicable disease, but it appears neither of the state education commissioner nor Governor Ron DeSantis is backing down. “We absolutely made the deadline,” said Carvalho. They have sent a letter to the education commissioner...
Surfside, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Surfside Memorial Wall Items Removed, Preserved By HistoryMiami Museum

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than two months, the memorial wall in Surfside has been taken down. The wall, which formed along the fence of a tennis court in front of where the Champlain Tower South building once stood, had become a fixture in Surfside after the tragedy. A group from HistoryMiami Museum spent several hours Monday packing up all the items that could be saved in order to store them and, perhaps one day, use them to create a more permanent memorial. “We are now cataloging all of the items on this wall. We will then be putting them in different storage...
Lauderdale Lakes, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Broward School District Dealing With Overcrowded Classrooms & Rising COVID Cases

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – With the delta variant killing people every day, clergy from every faith gathered at First Baptist Church Piney Grove in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday to urge South Floridians to get a COVID shot and wear a mask. “COVID is real. It’s killed pastors. It doesn’t care if you are a politician or a bus driver,” said Rickey Scott of new Hope Baptist Church. More children under 12 in Florida are getting sick. And with public schools in Broward now entering a second full week, the number of COVID cases is rising. Over 350 students and staff are COVID positive,...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

South Florida Officials Hold Discussion Regarding Safety Improvements Following Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida officials participated in a discussion Monday regarding safety improvements following the Surfside condo collapse. “This is a zero-tolerance approach, we can’t have another one of these incidents,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. The meeting in downtown Miami was one of several discussions with officials to agree on improvements – some with and some without legislation. “Right here in Miami-Dade County we are already making changes,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. A possible change brought up is bringing the structural recertification of buildings down from every 40 years to every thirty years across the board. “We have to work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy