Humane Society Of Broward County To Receive Shelter Pets From Hurricane Ida’s Path

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Humane Society of Broward County will be receiving approximately 40 dogs and cats from partner shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida.

The animals departed Slidell, Louisiana on Saturday and are expected to arrive at the Humane Society of Broward County at around 11 p.m.

The shelter hopes to have the animals available for adoption in the next 2–5 days.

Adoptions are currently by appointment only at the Humane Society of Broward County. Click here to visit their site and complete a pre-adoption application or call 954-989-3977 ext. 6.