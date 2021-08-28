Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Man Arrested, Facing Charges After Allegedly Leading Police On Chase In South Side

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tERjG_0bfqDNZn00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested and is now facing multiple charges after he allegedly led Port Authority Police on a chase overnight.

Port Authority Police reported to the South Side in the Wharton Square layover area around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a two-vehicle accident that involved a Port Authority vehicle.

The Port Authority driver told dispatchers that the driver of the other vehicle was slumped over the wheel and possibly under the influence.

Port Authority Police say as they arrived, 23-year-old Tyler McDonough, the man in the vehicle, fled the scene, hitting a telephone pole, multiple vehicles and finally a building on S 17th Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zu3bS_0bfqDNZn00

Police caught up with McDonough and arrested him.

In a search of his vehicle, police allege they found a Glock pistol and one magazine with ammunition.

McDonough is in jail and is being charged with one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, criminal mischief, driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance and driving upon the sidewalk, and two counts each of recklessly endangering another person and not obeying stop signs.

