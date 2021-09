Music and festivities kick off fall with a little fun. The Friends of the River Bend Trail will hold their Fourth Annual Fall Festival on the River Bend Trail on Saturday, September 11, from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Agra Pavilion on the River Bend Trail. The event is designed to be a free community benefit for small businesses, crafters, nice flea market vendors, and area organizations, organizers said. As such, there is no charge for admission and no charge for vendors who want to set up a table. [Vendors should call Betty Hartwig at 715.216.9744 to reserve a space. Spaces will be filled first come, first served, especially those requiring electricity.]