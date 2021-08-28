Meet the MDI JV Boys Soccer Team [PHOTOS]

Varsity – A quarter of the way through the season and a pattern is starting to emerge for Shelbyville. When they stay disciplined, connected, and organized defensively, opponents will have a hard time finding opportunities to score. For the second time in three games, the Golden Bears posted a clean sheet. Jalen Hounshell was credited with 7 saves. Most of those saves were routine because the defense forced Hamilton Heights into tough shots. Brayden Basey was a vocal leader who kept everyone connected. Basey, Rey Bramasco, and Carlos Torres consistently won tackles and negated aerial threats.