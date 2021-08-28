Cancel
Soccer

Meet the MDI JV Boys Soccer Team [PHOTOS]

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
WDEA AM 1370
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The MDI Boy's JV Soccer Team gathered in Bernard Parady Gymnasium on Picture Day on Tuesday, August 24th. Meet the 2021 JV Boy's JV Soccer Team! Best of luck this season!

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Mdi#Best Of Luck#Jv#Picture Day#Jv Soccer Team
