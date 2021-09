It wouldn’t be underselling it at all to say that Chris Hemsworth is one hell of a physical specimen, even if the actor still gets trolled on social media for skipping leg day. In preparation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor: Love and Thunder, the Aussie got more ripped than ever before, with co-star Chris Pratt urging him to stop working out after Hemsworth posted an image on social media that made it look as though his biceps were about to burst.