How to sell more? 10 keys to finding new customers

Mining Ore is one of the quickest ways to acquire money in the PC MMO Starbase. There are two ways you can sell your hard-earned Ore to start rapidly progressing in the game. Ore towers are located on the left and right of the refill station, as well as the upper part of the space station near the Asteroid Delivery Zone. If you have been through the tutorial, you should have visited these already — they are tall and easy to spot, with a purple sign that has Ore Storage on them. There are plenty of platforms for you to land on, which are located above and below the station. Depending on how busy your station is, you may have to wait until there is an available platform.