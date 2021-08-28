Cancel
Economy

How to sell more? 10 keys to finding new customers

By Germán Sánchez Hernández
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for new customers or increasing purchases from your current portfolio, this guide is for you. Word of mouth recommendations are one of the most effective and profitable tools for driving sales. The first step is to contact your circle of acquaintances, because with them you have an advantage: they trust you. Make a list with the 10 people who come to mind at this moment and, if you sell a product or service that may interest them, ask them for an appointment to make a presentation. Take this opportunity to improve both your sales technique and your ability to communicate proposals.

