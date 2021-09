Let me begin with a short PSA. I’m sure most of you have seen moving images of James Corden dressed as a mouse and thrusting his hips wildly in traffic, a demonstration which was part of this ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ series on his talk show. The rest of the cast of Cinderella were there too, though seemingly more restrained – at least I hope since the full video has yet to be aired. This might put you off the film, especially if you feel more of such antics await.