Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! Sonic takes center stage this week, as the panel discusses IGN's Sonic Colors Ultimate review, as well as the best 3D Sonic games in the series. Join host Casey DeFreitas, reviewer Mitchell Saltzman, Sonic superfan Logan Plant, and the wonderful Brian Altano, as they take a look at some of the Blue Blur's most divisive outings. Plus, it's the start of a new recurring segment on NVC! The Nintendo 64 turns 25 this month, so we're putting together a lineup of the games we'd want to see on a theoretical N64 Classic Edition. Plus, stick around to hear about the first new GBA game in 13 years, more impressions of No More Heroes 3, and more. Timecodes 00:00:00 Sonic Colors Ultimate discussion 00:22:22 Big Brain Academy is back 00:29:00 Picking the N64 Classic lineup 00:40:40 More news 00:58:45 What we're playing.
Comments / 0