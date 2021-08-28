Beginner's Guide - Basics and Features

Clid the Snail has a tough shell. Out now on PlayStation and coming to PC later this year, Clid the Snail is rather unlike anything you’ve played before. Sure, its twin-stick shooter gameplay might be familiar. But how many games can you think of where you play as a snail? Thought not. Here, you find yourself in the shell of the titular snail, Clid. He’s a bit down on his luck; you see, he’s just been kicked out of his citadel, and so he’s got to find somewhere new to call home. The trouble is, the world he’s been cast out into is rather hostile. Just like the difficulty of this game, it turns out.