Hail Morgan! Here’s what Jets said about ‘crazy’ last-second TD pass that stunned Eagles

The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
No one was more thrilled by James Morgan and Kenny Yeboah’s last-second theatrics against the Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium than their Jets teammates. In a highlight clip of Morgan’s 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Yeboah, an ecstatic Zach Wilson, who did not play, is shown bouncing down the sidelines giving high-fives. A huge grin spread across running back Ty Johnson’s face In a postgame press conference when asked about the wild finish to the preseason.

