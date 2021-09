The good news is that England were able to bowl out India for 191 on day one of the fourth Test. The bad news is that Joe Root is already out for just 21. Dramatic as it may be, that seems to be the long and short of it.It’s not to say the captain’s run of centuries in each match of this series needed to have happened in the first innings. But after India opened a Test batting first and ended the day bowling for the second match in a row, another compounding of their misery by the pound-for-pound best...