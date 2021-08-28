Cancel
The Latest: France in talks with Taliban over evacuations

By Associated Press
Riverside Press Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — France is holding discussions with the Taliban and Qatar with a view to retrieving Afghans on France’s list for evacuation who could not get out before France shut down operations at Kabul airport the night before. French President Emmanuel Macron said the talks Saturday “remain fragile and very...

Related
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldBBC

Bradford family trapped in Afghanistan appeals for help

A man trapped in Afghanistan with his wife and young children has said he fears he may "die here with my kids". The family, from Bradford, were visiting a relative when they were caught up in the Taliban takeover. Speaking to the BBC he appealed to the government to be...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
Politicsbatonrougenews.net

Russia not interested in Afghanistan's disintegration

Moscow [Russia], September 3 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Moscow is not interested in the disintegration of Afghanistan as there will be "no one to talk to". Putin also stressed that many radical forces are present in Afghanistan apart from the Taliban, reported Sputnik. "The Taliban...
ProtestsSFGate

Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan's new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition. The Taliban captured most of the country in a matter of days...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: What rise of Taliban means for Pakistan

For some Western powers hoping to influence the new Taliban government, there are hopes that Pakistan could play a role as a mediator. The country has a unique relationship with Afghanistan. They share a 2,570km (1,600 mile) border. They are significant trading partners. There are numerous cultural, ethnic and religious connections. The former Afghan leader Hamid Karzai once described the two countries as "inseparable brothers".
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Latest news from Afghanistan, live | Von der Leyen, from Torrejón: “There are no political talks with the Taliban, there is no recognition”

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen has stressed this Saturday from the Torrejón de Ardoz air base (Madrid) that there are no political talks with the Taliban, after the militiamen seized power in Afghanistan a week ago . “There are no political talks with the Taliban, there is no recognition, only operational contacts,” he has settled. Von der Leyen visited the Torrejón facilities this Saturday together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel; the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell; and the head of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. The President of the Executive has vindicated the role of Spain in the NATO mission in Afghanistan: “These last 20 years have not been in vain,” he stressed. The Torrejón base, which has become a gateway for Afghan refugees before their distribution to EU countries, will host two planes this afternoon as part of the evacuation operation. The first, from Dubai, where it has made a stopover after leaving Kabul, will arrive around six in the afternoon with 110 people on board linked to the European institutions. The second is expected at nine at night, with personnel related to Spain, Sánchez explained. Meanwhile, the co-founder and number two of the Taliban, Mullah (religious leader) Abdul Ghani Baradar, has traveled to Kabul to negotiate the formation of a new government.
PoliticsSlate

CIA Director Makes Kabul Visit for Secret Taliban Talks as Evacuation Deadline Approaches

As the U.S. and allied Western forces frantically try to evacuate citizens and local allies from Afghanistan, CIA Director William Burns was in Kabul Monday for secret meetings with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar. Burns’ presence in the country is yet another indicator of how quickly power has shifted in the country, a swing that has only accelerated as the Taliban took control of Kabul nine days ago, further complicating American evacuation plans. The U.S. is facing a self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline to wrap up operations in the country, including its airlift of American citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans that desperately trying to flee the country.
Afghanistandallassun.com

India, Russia committed to peaceful, democratic Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev on Friday said that both Moscow and New Delhi are committed to a peaceful and democratic new Afghanistan. Speaking at the ceremony of plantation of saplings (the Tree of Friendship) by the embassy of Russia in India along...

