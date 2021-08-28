Cancel
Football

PHOTOS: Five-Star QB Dante Moore, a Top Notre Dame Target in 2023

By Tom Loy
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit (Mich.) King five-star quarterback Dante Moore is a 6-2, 195-pounder from the class of 2023. The No. 16 overall player in America and No. 3 quarterback nationally per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Moore has offers from all over the country. 30-plus schools have already made it clear that they want him including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and many others.

