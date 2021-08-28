Millersville University student, former ‘As the World Turns’ actor from Hellertown, found dead near campus

Matthew Mindler, a 19-year-old student at Millersville University who had been missing for several days, was found dead Saturday morning near the campus in Lancaster County, according to an alert sent early Saturday afternoon to the university community.

Mindler, a former child actor from Hellertown and a first-year student at Millersville, had been missing since Tuesday evening and a search had been underway since Thursday.

“This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community,” university President Daniel A. Wubah wrote in the alert. “I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time.”

Mindler was found dead in Manor Township, and his body was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

Mindler had worked as an actor in several films and TV shows, including 2011′s “Our Idiot Brother” with Paul Rudd and soap opera “As the World Turns.”

The university is setting up support for students at its counseling center, within campus ministries, health services and the Center for Health Education and Promotion.

