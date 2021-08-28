Daily COVID Report | EGRMC experiencing EXTREME STRESS per IHME ratio
The ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds gives a picture of how much strain a hospital is under. EGRMC is in EXTREME STRESS based on these ratios. NPR: That ratio is concerning when it rises above 10%, hospital capacity experts told NPR. Anything above 20% represents “extreme stress” for the hospital, according to a framework developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.griceconnect.com
