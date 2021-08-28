Cancel
Statesboro, GA

Daily COVID Report | EGRMC experiencing EXTREME STRESS per IHME ratio

By DeWayne Grice
Grice Connect
 7 days ago
The ratio of COVID-19 hospitalizations to total beds gives a picture of how much strain a hospital is under. EGRMC is in EXTREME STRESS based on these ratios. NPR: That ratio is concerning when it rises above 10%, hospital capacity experts told NPR. Anything above 20% represents “extreme stress” for the hospital, according to a framework developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Statesboro, GA
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/
