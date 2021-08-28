Daily COVID Report | EGRMC experiencing EXTREME STRESS per IHME ratio

That’s how Damien Scott, CEO of Emanuel Medical Center in rural southeast Georgia, described the current covid wave and its impact on his hospital and community. All six ICU beds at the Swainsboro hospital Tuesday morning were filled with very sick virus patients, with five on ventilators. Several more people were waiting in the emergency room for beds or were being treated in the ER. Transferring patients to other hospitals isn’t possible because there’s nowhere for them to go right now, Scott said.