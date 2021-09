Next up in our Dallas Stars’ draft revisits is the 2011 NHL Draft. In 2010, Dallas drafted their future superstar defenseman, John Klingberg. While that is a tough act to follow, anything can happen when it comes to the Entry Draft. In 2011, they held six picks, one in each of the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. Here is a deep dive into how those picks turned out and if this draft, as a whole, was a success.