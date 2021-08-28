Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parker County, TX

Football recaps: Week 1

By From staff reports
Posted by 
Weatherford Democrat
Weatherford Democrat
 7 days ago

The stadium lights were big and bright Friday night, as Week 1 of the 2021 football season kicked off.

In East Parker County, the Aledo Bearcats hosted some familiar foes in the Weatherford Kangaroos, coming out on top 47-7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8VHE_0bfq9o6P00
Jared Lindsay

The Bearcats got on the board first, with an 18-yard touchdown run by Davhon Keys with seven minutes to go in the first, but Weatherford punched in a score on a quick run by Brayden Bork to tie things up at 7-7 about midway through the second quarter.

The Aledo offense kept the pressure on, adding two rushing touchdowns by Ryan Williams to lead 19-7 at the half.

The Roo offense had trouble gaining momentum in the second half, and the Bearcats added 14 points in each of the final quarters to close out the night.

Mineral Wells 34, Castleberry 28

The Rams took an early lead when the defense recovered a fumble and took it 30 yards into the end zone, 14-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Castleberry countered with a 20-yard rushing score in the first, and another with roughly seven minutes to go in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-all.

A big 80-yard completion put the Rams on top again and a rushing touchdown by Bryce Fellows made it 27-14 Rams.

Castleberry would add one more score to close the gap at halftime.

Both teams swapped scoring drives in the third, with the Rams' coming from a 1-yard-run by Tristan Gray, and the Ram defense held Castleberry scoreless in the final period to secure the win.

Millsap 41, Bruceville-Eddy 6

The Millsap Bulldogs may have gotten the victory on the scoreboard, but some argue a bigger "win" came before the opening kickoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nh79N_0bfq9o6P00
Special to the Weatherford Democrat

Several of the players entered the stadium outside of Waco carrying flags with the U.S. Marine Corps symbol, a tribute to the fallen service members killed in an attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport.

The Bulldogs put the hammer down early, taking a 26-0 lead against the Eagles after the first quarter.

Millsap added another scoring drive in the second, and the Bulldog defense remained stingy for three solid quarters before Bruceville-Eddy could get on the board.

Millsap added eight points of their own to match the Eagles' six in the final period.

Peaster 58, Muenster 0

The Greyhounds were originally set to play a neighboring Trinity Christian Academy team, but received notice midway through last week that it wouldn't be happening.

If Peaster was unprepared to play new opponent Muenster Friday night, it certainly didn't show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llUb0_0bfq9o6P00

The Greyhounds poured it on heavy and early from both sides of the ball — a safety here, a reception there — and found themselves enjoying a 41-0 lead at the half.

Peaster took its foot off the accelerator pedal a bit in the second half, but still found running room with an 80-yard run from Tramar Gilbert to open the third, and added another TD with three minutes remaining in the contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXgdm_0bfq9o6P00

Springtown 37, Glen Rose 7

Brock 31, Bushland 3

Santo 14, Rio Vista 12

Strawn 50, White Deer 8

Gold-Burg 44, Perrin-Whitt 16

Community Christian 86, Prestonwood North 66

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGElR_0bfq9o6P00
David May

Weatherford Christian 33, Central TX Christian 12

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford Democrat

Weatherford, TX
1K+
Followers
28
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Weatherford Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rio Vista, TX
City
Aledo, TX
City
Waco, TX
City
Weatherford, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Parker, TX
City
Strawn, TX
City
Springtown, TX
County
Parker County, TX
Weatherford, TX
Sports
City
Muenster, TX
City
Bruceville-eddy, TX
Aledo, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mineral Wells 34#Bryce Fellows#Bruceville Eddy 6#Marine Corps#Eagles#Bulldog#Trinity Christian Academy#Bushland 3 Santo 14#White Deer#Perrin Whitt 16 Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy