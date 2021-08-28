Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Caesars Sportsbook app is now live in Arizona

By AZ Business Magazine
azbigmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccess to legal sports betting is fast approaching for Arizona residents and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced its brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available to Arizona customers for download and deposit. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball and in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars is excited to offer Arizona sports fans the chance to officially download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds while taking advantage of all of the incredible offers in preparation for sports betting’s launch in the state on September 9. Starting today, early Grand Canyon State bettors can stack four offers for a first bet experience worthy of an emperor:

azbigmedia.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Register#Place#Seattle Mariners#Arizona State University#University Of Nevada#Arizona Cardinals#Caesars Digital#Arizonans#Chase Field#President Ceo#Major League#Caesars Sportsbook#Nba#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy