Caesars Sportsbook app is now live in Arizona

Access to legal sports betting is fast approaching for Arizona residents and today, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced its brand-new Caesars Sportsbook app is officially available to Arizona customers for download and deposit. As an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball and in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Caesars is excited to offer Arizona sports fans the chance to officially download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds while taking advantage of all of the incredible offers in preparation for sports betting’s launch in the state on September 9. Starting today, early Grand Canyon State bettors can stack four offers for a first bet experience worthy of an emperor: