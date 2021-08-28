Cancel
Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher spreads Covid-19 to elementary school students, CDC reports

By Nicole Acevedo
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unvaccinated teacher who showed up to her elementary school classroom in Marin County, California, while experiencing symptoms such as "cough, subjective fever, and headache" ended up infecting half of her students with Covid-19 as well as some of their family members, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday.

